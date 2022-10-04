Gigi Hadid Rumored to Date Leonardo DiCaprio

Cupid is certainly making his rounds when it comes to supermodel Gigi Hadid and the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The buzz began after the two sensations were spotted together during the New York Fashion Week. They definitely looked cozy and were enjoying each other’s company. The New York Fashion Week afterparty was hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, two of Leo’s close friends. So it’s not a surprise to see him there.
The photos that were shared by the Daily Mail showed Leo and Gigi in a very intimate conversation. The Oscar Winner is also seen reaching out for Gigi’s hand.
Are Hadid and DiCaprio Single and Ready to Mingle?
Leo had been dating the model and actress Camila Morrone for more than four years. However, they ended their relationship earlier this year, in August. The two first met in December 2017 and were said to be crazy about each other. During their first month of meeting, the two spent the holidays with other friends. During the Coachella event of 2018, Leo and Camila could not keep their hands to themselves, serving us a whole plate of PDA. It was a bit of a shock to hear the news of their split. So to answer the question, Leonardo DiCaprio is a new bachelor in town!
Gigi had also been dating star Musician Zayn Malik on an on-off basis for more than six years. The couple, however, finally ended things in 2021. Zayn and Gigi are said to be on amicable terms for the sake of their now two-year-old daughter Khai. Co-parenting has undoubtedly been the glue to many people’s interactions despite breaking up. The two had started seeing each other in November 2015 but broke up because of Zayn’s physical fight with Gigi’s mom Yolanda. So yes, Gigi is, of course, currently very single.
So Are Gigi Hadid and Leo DiCaprio Dating?
After only two weeks following their intimate interaction at the New York Fashion Week, Leo and Gigi were at it again. You may think it’s not just a coincidence, and you are certainly right. Photographs of the two surfaced as they were seen at the same hotel in Paris. The photos tell us that the two enjoyed each other’s company and did not mind hanging out during Paris Fashion Week.
These two love birds have not addressed any of these rumors. They actually seem to be trying to keep a low profile. According to an insider, who is allegedly the “Don’t Look Up” star’s friend, Leo has been asking about Gigi. Doesn’t a romance usually start like this? I want to think so. Leo supposedly wants to know her more and has hung out with her several times. He is most definitely interested.
After all, it has been said Leo and Gigi are not in an exclusive relationship, at least not yet. Gigi is supposedly just having fun, claiming she isn’t interested in anything serious.
Guess Who Met Who at the Milan Fashion Show Event?
We all love some bit of drama, right? Well, Camila Morrone, Leo’s ex, and Gigi were both at Versace’s Fashion show. Camila sat in the front row of the Milan Fashion show event on September 23rd. On the other hand, Leo’s rumored current flame, interestingly enough, walked the runway at the same event.
Camila was dressed in a black corset top with a bit of sheer paneling matching the killer outfit with wide-legged pants and pointed black high heels. Gigi was seen strutting on the runway wearing a black dress with an asymmetric neckline. It is safe to assume that both these glorious women were coincidently there. This is simply because the two are, in fact, models.
Camila isn’t the only ex being watched now. Following the recent buzz about ex-girlfriend Gigi, Zayn Malik has unfollowed the model’s Instagram account. It really wasn’t that hard to notice because the singer only follows 24 accounts. Someone wasn’t thrilled about all the speculations going around.
Does Leo DiCaprio have a Specific Type?
There is honestly nothing wrong with knowing what you want and liking it. Leonardo DiCaprio is among those people who definitely have a type. The actor is currently 47 years old and has had his share of high-profile relationships. His dating statistics have innocently spoken for themselves since Leo has never actually said it. The Oscar winner is a sucker for Victoria’s Secret Models and are just a tad bit younger than him. This can be seen in his ex Camila who is 25 years old, and his possible new flame Gigi, 27. The two are, in fact, high-profile supermodels.