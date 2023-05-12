A movie can’t be more Wes Anderson than Asteroid City. The Oscar nominee has returned with a stacked and notable cast that includes Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Steve Carrell, and Tom Hanks, among others. This time, Anderson explores the topic of aliens. Even more, world-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. Asteroid City may be another film that explores the premise of aliens coming to Earth. But Wes Anderson’s quirky sensibilities and unique storytelling promises a fresh take on a well-worn topic.
Being that it’s a Wes Anderson film, it’s certainly a style for a niche audience. Anderson is one of the best filmmakers right now, with classics like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox. However, Anderson’s films aren’t geared toward a mainstream audience. As he’s proven time and time again, that isn’t bad by any means. Here are the five best moments of the upcoming feature,
1. Jeffrey Wright’s Appearance
Jeffrey Wright returning to Wes Anderson’s wonderful world is a huge plus. The Emmy winner brings a level of gravitas and realism to his films. That’s what helped The French Dispatch remain grounded despite the cartoonish chaos on full display. The trailer starts well enough, and it’s the eye-catching color palette and cartoon-like set design that grabs your attention.
However, it’s Wright’s appearance that highlights Asteroid City and gets viewers on board with the story. Granted, it’s not clear at the time that aliens would be a special attraction within the film. But it’s the mystery surrounding this world and the introduction of sci-fi elements that’s intriguing enough to hold attention. The introduction of a stacked cast enhances the experience because it’s clear that everyone is having fun being a part of Anderson’s world.
2. An Explosion Rocks Asteroid City
Just as the colorful city is revealed, an explosion rocks it. It’s amazing how Anderson can bring a cartoon to real life. His style and characters look like something you’d see in a Saturday Morning cartoon. But it’s never off-putting or distracting. The Oscar nominee knows who he is and tells great and complex stories that elevate his personal style. This is true once the inciting incident kicks off the main plot and Scarlett Johansson is introduced. That makes for an interesting pairing between Jason Schwartzman and the actress.
3. The Forgetful Tramp In The Brothel Is An Interesting Addition
This part is notable mainly for the quirky and comedic dialogue it adds to the trailer. The funniest moment is the conversation between Hope Davis and Johansson, who share strong onscreen chemistry onscreen. Even more, they simply understand what Anderson is going for. Davis especially comes across as a fun standout in the trailer as her dialogue, both in delivery and execution, is sharp, quick-witted, and downright hilarious. This scene also establishes the personality of their characters a bit, which goes a long way to enhance their dialogue.
4. Then There’s The Part With The Alien
It’s officially confirmed that the story is about aliens right after a spaceship lands on the camp. Instead of treating this as another invasion story, Anderson keeps his style and sensibilities intact with his heavy doses of humor and banter. Asteroid City is more than just another alien flick. The way the writer/director approaches the subject could add to the conversation about life and humanity.
5. The Glaring Absence Of Aliens Is Significant
Once the spaceship lands, Asteroid City brings to the forefront different theories and ideologies regarding aliens and life in general. However, it’s most peculiar that there are no actual aliens in the trailer. Perhaps Anderson won’t reveal them in the movie, but the story spotlights the themes of love, faith, and even loneliness. Steve Carell calling the kids strange highlights how one can feel like an alien within their world. One of the reasons Anderson’s films feel special is that he explores humanity amid all the craziness and chaos. At its heart, Asteroid City will be another character-driven film that touches on cultural realities yet organically subverts the alien story.
