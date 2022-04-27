The Highest-Grossing Films Of The 2010s

The 2010s were phenomenal for the world of film. A number of actors got their breakout roles within the decade. We had some fantastic biopics and Academy-worthy scenes. Likewise, the years brought with them amazing entries at the box office, some of which broke unprecedented records. From the highest-grossing film of all time, the most expensive film budget ever allocated, the most sales at the box office by an African-American director, to the animation that had the most sales ever seen, these are films that performed higher than the rest in the 2010s:
10. ‘Black Panther’ ( $1.3 Billion)
Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther was released in 2018. The film, starring Chadwick Boseman alongside an amazing cast, quickly became a cultural sensation. Worldwide, cinemas were sold out, with as many celebrities as possible getting children to watch the movie. Not only was Black Panther the highest-grossing film by an African-American director at the time of its release (it still is), but it was also the third-highest-grossing film in the United States, making revenue in the neighborhood of $1.3 Billion.
9. ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ ($1.4 Billion)
Following the 2012 release of The Avengers, its sequel was announced. Avengers: Age Of Ultron premiered three years later as part of the second phase of the MCU, grossing $1.4 billion in revenue. Upon its release, it was the fourth grossing film that year, and the fifth grossing film overall at the time. In the film, The Avengers cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johanson, and Chris Evans to mention but a few, are at war with Ultron, an AI hell-bent on getting rid of the human race.
8. ‘Frozen’ ($1.4 Billion)
Created by Jennifer Lee, Frozen II, a sequel to the original movie, was released in November of 2019. Upon its release, it had the biggest opening sales ever witnessed in the history of animations. In addition to bagging an Academy Award nomination for best original song, Frozen II became the third-highest-grossing film in the year of its release and the second-highest-grossing film amongst animations. The film was eventually translated into 46 languages all over the world and had a documentary sequel.
7. ‘Furious 7’ ($1.5 Billion)
Directed by James Wan, Furious 7 was a sequel to Fast & Furious 6. It was the last work of Paul Walker, whose memory was honored by his costars. At the time of its release, Furious 7 had the most sales ever recorded on an opening night. It was the third highest-grossing in the year of its release, earning an estimated $1.5 billion. It’s also one of the franchise’s most successful films. The song ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, released as a tribute to Paul Walker, was the year’s best-selling song, estimated to have sold at least 20 million units.
6. ‘The Avengers’ ($1.5 Billion)
Based on the Marvel Comics superhero group, The Avengers was released in 2012 as the sixth film in the MCU, and the final film in the first phase. At the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs, The Avengers received numerous accolades. It was the highest-grossing film in the year of its release and made history as the first Marvel film to have a gross of over $1 billion. It has been regarded as one of the greatest films of all time and inspired three sequels, each that have equally made big bank.
5. ‘The Lion King’ ($1.6 Billion)
Released in 2019, The Lion King is a remake of Disney’s 1994 film that also bears the same title. The film features the voices of numerous actors, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Khani, and James Earl Jones, who had a role in the original film. The film also features singer Beyoncè Knowles. Following its release, it surpassed the record of Frozen to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, pulling $1.6 billion in revenue. It received a ton of nominations at numerous award shows including the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.
4. ‘Jurassic World’ ($1.6 Billion)
Released in 2015 as part of the Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World was directed by Colin Trevorrow. At the time of its release, it was the third-highest-grossing film of all time, and the second-highest-grossing that year. The film features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, and Nick Robinson as part of the leading cast. Its success has resulted in two sequels, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion which is set to hit theatres in June.
3. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ($2 Billion)
Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres worldwide in 2018. Following its release, it made history by being the first-ever superhero film to gross $2 billion. It was then the fourth top-grossing film in the world at the time and the highest in its year of release. The film earned itself nominations at several award shows including the 92nd Academy Awards, the Critic’s Choice Awards, and the British Academy Film Awards. Avengers: Infinity War also goes down in history as a film with one of the most expensive budgets ever recorded, estimated to have cost somewhere between $250 million to $400 million.
2. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($2 Billion)
Featuring a cast extraordinaire including Harrison Ford, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mark Hamill to mention but a few, The Force Awakens was released in 2015. It sits high on the list of the most expensive films ever made, with an estimated budget somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 million. Upon its release, it was the highest-grossing film of the year, making $2 billion in ticket sales. It received numerous nominations, including an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.
1. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.7 Billion)
Originally announced as Avengers: Infinity War-Part 2, Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 as part of the third phase of the MCU. As usual, the Russo brothers were the film’s producers. At the time of its release and since, it is the world’s highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame has gone on to break a number of records at the box office. It received one too many awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination and a British Academy Film Award nomination, and won two Critics Choice Awards.