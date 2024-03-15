Aubri Ibrag Biography: Meet The Buccaneers Star

Aubri Ibrag tried different career options before she caught the acting bug. She began as a social media content creator, influencer, and model, earning a spot as one of the top influencers in Victoria, Australia. Growing up, Ibrag aspired to compete in the Olympics but that changed over the years.
Ibrag took her time before launching her acting career which hit the ground running. The Dagestani-Australian actress began her career on a high note with a main role in the Australian teen drama television special Dive Club. Interestingly, she had no experience as a diver before joining the Dive Club cast as one of the teen divers. She went ahead to prove her mettle in her next project with a stellar performance. The Melbourne-based actress is expected to appear in more projects as a young and promising star. Let’s explore Aubri Irag’s biography and journey to fame.
Aubri Ibrag Was Born To Dagestani Parents
Aubri Ibrag was born in Moscow, Russia, on August 21, 2001. However, her family is from Dagestan. She spent her early years in Moscow until the age of 10 when her family immigrated to Melbourne, Australia. Ibrag grew up with a younger sister but has kept the finer details about her family private.
Her Biggest Childhood Aspiration Was To Become an Olympic Athlete
As a child, Aubri Ibrag was interested in competitive running and focused on sports in her early years in school. She spent several hours training her body as a runner but that phase of her life took a back seat when she started drama class in high school. At 16, Ibrag started learning about Shakespeare in English and Drama class, taught by incredibly talented teachers who piqued her interest in theatre. It was easy for Ibrag to decide that acting was something she wanted to pursue professionally.
She enjoyed performing in plays such as Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet, Macbeth, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. While she resolved to pursue acting professionally, it took a few years to actualize the dream. In between, Ibrag began creating web content on her self-titled YouTube channel in September 2015. She is a renowned beauty, fashion, and lifestyle vlogger on the video-sharing platform. Though she deleted her YouTube videos in 2021, the Herald Sun named her among Victoria’s top social media influencers. Ibrag is also a professional model represented by Chadwick Models.
Aubri Ibrag Began Her Acting Career With a Role On Netflix’s Dive Club
After a couple of years working on getting a screen role, Aubri Ibrag made her television debut on the teen drama Dive Club where she was cast as Anna. As the name implies, the show focuses on a group of young divers, including Anna. However, Ibrag didn’t have any experience as a diver when she took the role but went on to deliver a stellar performance. The show aired on 10 Shake in Australia before its international release on Netflix in September 2021.
Aubri Ibrag travelled to Los Angeles to give her career a boost and the first audition she went for clicked. She got a callback from The Buccaneers‘ casting directors to play the part of Lizzy Elmsworth. Joining the cast of the period drama was a dream come true and Ibrag made the most of the opportunity. Her performance in the television adaptation of Edith Wharton’s final novel has received widespread acclaim across different quarters.
With just two acting credits Aubri Ibrag seems ready to take the movie industry by storm. When asked about her acting aspirations during an interview, The Buccaneers star said she loves challenging myself and can’t wait to play more challenging roles. Psychological thrillers, true crime-inspired films/series, and biopics are some of her favorites.
Who Is Aubri Ibrag’s Boyfriend?
Aubri Ibrag is mostly keeping her personal life low-key. While she has not been in the spotlight for a long time, Ibrag has not been linked to any romantic partner. However, she was rumored to be dating Miah Madden, her Dive Club co-star during the filming of the show. The claim stems from Madden sharing many pictures of Ibrag on her Instagram and they seem to spend a lot of time together. Nevertheless, this appears to be mere speculation as neither Madden nor Ibrag has confirmed it. Read up on Aubri Ibrag’s role and co-stars on The Buccaneers.
