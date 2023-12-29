The Buccaneers Cast: Who Stars in the Period Drama Series?

The Buccaneers cast may have gotten off on the wrong foot with fans in the first few minutes but the period drama metamorphosed into a fan favorite in no time. Based on The Buccaneers by Edith Wharton who died before completing the story, the television adaptation was created by Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White. An Apple TV+ original, The Buccaneers follows a group of young American women sent to London to find husbands in noble homes. The plot explores unfortunately common issues in life such as loveless marriages, abusive relationships, love triangles, and the concept of women being forced to be seen not heard.
Despite having a relatable plot that resonates with several cultures around the world, The Buccaneers cast ensemble takes a huge part of the credit for making the series a success. With the final episode of The Buccaneers season 1 out on December 13, 2023, fans are looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds. As such, following the positive reception of the first installment, The Buccaneers was renewed for a second season on December 19, 2023. Meet The Buccaneers cast and the characters they portray.
Kristine Frøseth as Annabel “Nan” St. George
Nan is the main heroine in the period drama and often makes sure everything is in order as seen during the wedding of her closest friend Conchita. Nan is young, rich, bold, and beautiful but her interest doesn’t lie so much in securing a husband the traditional way. However, her romantic exploits with two eligible bachelors endeared fans to The Buccaneers cast altogether. Kristine Frøseth is a Norwegian-American actress best known for her appearances in popular television projects such as The Society, The First Lady, and Looking for Alaska.
Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte
Caught in a love triangle with his best friend (Theo, Duke of Tintagel) and his love interest (Nan), Guy Thwarte comes off as a playboy. The handsome English gentleman was portrayed by Matthew Broome, a newcomer in the entertainment industry. Fresh out of Guildhall School of Music and Drama, The Buccaneers is Broome’s screen debut project.
Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel
The charming Duke of Tintagel, Theo is an introvert whose only wish is to find a woman who would love him without knowing about his title. He is the major suitor vying for Nan’s heart. Joining The Buccaneers cast as Theo is the first prominent role in Guy Remmers‘ career.
Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson
Day of Ours Lives star Alisha Boe brings the rambunctious beautiful socialite Conchita Closson to life. Closson set off the marriage arc through her hasty marriage to Lord Richard Marable in the first episode. Boe is best known for her portrayal of Jessica Davis in the Netflix drama series 13 Reasons Why from 2017 to 2020 She also appeared in Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) as Tara.
Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable
An English gentleman, Lord Richard Marable married his betrothed (Conchita Closson) in the opening of The Buccaneers season 1. He extended an invitation to his wife’s friends to visit London and join other ladies to be presented to the queen at her debutante ball. A graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, Josh Dylan is relatively new in the industry and is known for his roles in Allied (2016) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).
Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth
Lizzy Elmsworth is one of Conchita’s close friends invited to London to secure a man. She is caught in a love web with Nan’s sister Jinny alongside Lord James Seadown. The Buccaneers cast list is the second Aubri Ibrag has been on behind Dive Club (2021). She plays major roles in both. Beyond acting, Ibrag is a social media influencer and model.
Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia “Jinny” St. George
The older sister of the main heroine, Jinny is the opposite of Nan. She still holds on to the old traditions about courtship and marriage while Nan is more open-minded. Jinny and Lizzy compete for the attention of Lord James Seadown. Imogen Waterhouse is an English actress who doubles as a model. Some of her best-known roles can be seen in Braid (2018) and The Outpost (2018-2021).
Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown
Hate or love him, Lord James Seadown has two beautiful women vying for his attention. As such, he must choose between Jinny and Lizzy. Barney Fishwack is one of the supporting stars on The Buccaneers cast list. Aside from The Buccaneers, he is also known for appearing in the mini-series Showtrial and the 2022 film Living.
Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth
Mabel Elmsworth is Lizzy’s younger sister and a self-acclaimed realist. Portrayed by Josie Totah, Mabel and Honoria Marable begin a romantic affair while their compatriots are trying to get betrothed. Seemingly the most experienced among The Buccaneers cast, Josie Totah is an American actress known for her roles in Jessie, Other People, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Saved by the Bell reboot, Moxie, and Glee.
Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable
Honoria Marable is always suspicious of the American ladies who invade their home after her brother marries one of them. She later falls hopelessly for one but the romance might not be feasible. An upcoming British actress, Mia Threapleton is the daughter of actress Kate Winslet and has appeared with her mother in a few projects, including I Am Ruth in 2022. The Buccaneers cast is the first time Threapleton has been cast in a main role on television.
