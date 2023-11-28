Reasons Glee Season 7 Got the Axe – No Encore for Fans?

Glee, the show that once had fans belting out tunes alongside their favorite characters, faced a final curtain call after its sixth season, leaving many to wonder why the once-celebrated series didn’t go on for a seventh act. The show’s journey from high ratings to its eventual decline is a tale of changing tides in viewership, personal tragedies, and shifting cultural landscapes. Let’s explore the reasons behind the decision to end the musical sensation.
Glee TV series ratings decline
The ratings decline of Glee was a significant factor in its cancellation. Initially, the series enjoyed high viewership, but as the seasons progressed, the numbers began to wane. The elaborate routines that once captivated audiences seemed to lose their luster over time.
But the bigger the ratings grew, the more elaborate the routines became: ‘Go watch the lifts that we do, they’re basically figure skating lifts without the figure skates or the ice,’ recalls former dancer Doug Penikas. This suggests that while the show tried to up the ante, it couldn’t sustain its initial success.
Death of Cory Monteith
The death of Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, was a devastating blow to the cast and fans alike. His passing left a void in the storyline and raised questions about the show’s future.
Glee’s Cory Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room July 13. A cause of death has not been determined. Foul play is not suspected, reported representatives for Fox and producers 20th Century Fox Television. This tragedy undoubtedly impacted the show’s dynamics and contributed to the uncertainty surrounding its continuation.
Glee cast controversies
The show also faced its share of controversies involving cast members. From allegations of toxic behavior and bullying on set to legal issues and tragic events beyond their control, these incidents likely affected Glee’s reputation and viewership. The three-part documentary details some of these dark moments, including Monteith’s overdose and Mark Salling’s arrest, which cast a shadow over what was once a beacon for inclusivity and joy.
Storyline progression in Glee
Fans often felt alienated by the erratic storyline progression and character development. The narrative seemed to shift too frequently without much coherence.
Glee hasn’t stuck with a plot since the first season for more than a few episodes…The plot changes every single week without rhyme or reason, and we’re expected to just kinda roll with it, which might have led to viewers feeling disconnected from the characters they once loved.
Cultural shifts and relevance
The relevance of Glee diminished as cultural shifts occurred. What was once groundbreaking in terms of representing diverse voices and tackling social issues started to feel less innovative as society progressed. The rise of social media also changed fan dynamics, leading to infighting rather than unity over shared interests.
Network decisions and TV trends
Network decisions, influenced by emerging TV trends like streaming services, played a role in Glee’s fate. As platforms like Netflix began offering more tailored content, traditional networks had to consider their lineups carefully. Ryan Murphy’s $300 million Netflix deal indicates this shift towards streaming and how it could have influenced television content creation at large.
Ryan Murphy’s career and focus
Ryan Murphy’s expanding career likely influenced his involvement with Glee. As he took on new projects like Pose, 9-1-1, and its spinoff, his attention may have shifted away from continuing Glee. His hands-on approach was integral to the show’s charm; without it, perhaps it was deemed better to end on a high note rather than risk a dip in quality.
In conclusion, while Glee‘s cancellation after six seasons left fans longing for more, it seems a combination of factors from declining viewership and personal tragedies to cultural shifts and industry trends played into its finale. The show’s legacy remains intact as a cultural phenomenon that brought song, dance, and inclusivity into our living rooms.
