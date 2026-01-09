80 Impressive Things Countries Implemented That Left People In Awe (New Pics)

When you visit a new place, there’s always something unexpected waiting around the corner. Beyond famous landmarks and postcard views, small details often leave the strongest impression.
From sausages sold in vending machines to exercise bikes inside a McDonald’s, some countries do everyday things a little differently. Today, our team scoured the internet to collect some of these fascinating gems from around the world. Keep scrolling to see the cool, surprising things people discovered in other countries.
#1 Solar Panel Bench With Wireless Chargers On Either Side On Croatia
Image source: mart945
#2 Germany’s Worst Fossil Reconstruction Of A Wooly Rhinoceros Also Known As The Magdeburg Unicorn
Image source: Idgit8130
#3 Cyberpunk-Ish Sleeping Pods At Capsule Hotel In Shinjuku
Image source: MagicKittenBeans
Today, traveling doesn’t always require a suitcase or a boarding pass. With just a click, entire countries unfold right on our screens. You can stare at snow-capped mountains from your couch. You can wander through endless deserts without breaking a sweat. Street views, travel photos, and live streams pull faraway places closer than ever. The world somehow feels both smaller and more exciting. Curiosity now travels faster than any passport ever could.
#4 Banana Vending Machine In Japan
Image source: Rrblack
#5 This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Lets You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts
Image source: Impressive-Peach-815
#6 Sausage Vending Machine In Germany
Image source: PresidentSpanky
And the fun doesn’t stop there. Vlogging has turned into a front-row seat to everyday life across the world. People film their morning routines, grocery runs, and casual walks through their neighborhoods. You get to see how locals really live, not just the polished tourist version. Tiny details suddenly stand out. It’s like traveling through someone else’s day.
#7 The Netherlands And Belgium Share A 450 Km Border That Passes Through People’s Houses And Streets
Image source: Joseph_Stalkin
#8 This Church In Belgium Was Converted Into A Rock Climbing Gym
Image source: sakalasjm
#9 A Photo Of The Crooked Forest In Poland
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
It’s not just places that amaze us. The ground beneath us is slowly on the move, even though we never feel it. The continents sit on massive slabs of rock called tectonic plates. These plates float on a hot, slow-moving layer deep inside the Earth. Over time, they drift, collide, and pull apart. The movement is incredibly slow, about the speed your fingernails grow. Beneath the oceans, molten rock rises and cools, creating brand-new seafloor. Elsewhere, plates crash together and push land upward. The planet is constantly reshaping itself, one quiet movement at a time.
#10 Exercise Bikes At A McDonald’s In China. The Bikes Generate Electricity As Part Of The Chain’s “Upcycle For Good” Initiative And Can Be Used To Charge Your Phone
Image source: hybirdicicle
#11 Latvia Has Won Its First-Ever Oscar, They Celebrated Its Nomination With A Flow Cat Statue In Riga
Image source: mcfw31
#12 The Robotic Lawnmower At Bispebjerg Hospital Is A Small Ambulance
Image source: iSwearSheWas56
Then there’s scale, which can be truly mind-blowing. Mount Everest feels impossibly tall from the ground. Yet it could fit entirely inside the Mariana Trench. The trench is the deepest point in the ocean. It plunges far deeper than Everest rises. One reaches into the sky, the other into darkness. Both exist on the same planet. It’s hard to picture until you pause and imagine it. The extremes of Earth are quietly staggering. Perspective changes everything.
#13 Playing Golf In Australia, This Is The Stuff I Have To Put Up With
Image source: tzr37
#14 The 50¢ Piece In Aruba Is Square. Quarter For Scale
Image source: Kevone215
#15 Cakes Sold In South Korea Usually Come With Free Candles And Matches Hidden In The Plastic Cake Knife
Image source: sptjasd
Africa holds a geographical distinction that often goes unnoticed. It is the only continent that stretches across all four hemispheres. The equator cuts through it horizontally, while the prime meridian runs straight through it vertically. This places parts of Africa in the northern, southern, eastern, and western hemispheres all at once. No other continent can claim that. On maps, Africa sits near the center of the world, both literally and symbolically. Its true size is often underestimated.
#16 R2-D2 ATM In Zagreb (Croatia) I Saw When I Went Back Home
Image source: MissPralinesAndCream
#17 This Cinema In Croatia Has Beds Instead Of Seats In The Last Row
Image source: WeirdConstruction7
#18 Lift Emergency Button At Floor Level Too Should You Collapse (Or Are Incredibly Short) In The UK
Image source: CrappyTan69
On the opposite end of the scale is Vatican City. It is the smallest country in the world. You could walk across it in under an hour. Yet its influence reaches far beyond its borders. It has its own government, laws, and even postal system. Millions visit it every year. Despite its size, it holds immense cultural weight. It proves that impact isn’t measured in land. Sometimes, the smallest places leave the biggest mark.
#19 Street Heating Under Construction, Tromso, Norway
Image source: princesito
#20 Godzilla Egg For Sale At The Local Supermarket In Japan
Image source: LuftHan-Sa
#21 Video Rental Stores Are Still Common In Japan
Image source: wolf_boi_
The Philippines serves up one of the best geography brain teasers out there. There’s an island sitting inside a lake. That lake is on an island. And that island is inside another lake, all on a much bigger island. It sounds like someone is messing with you. Most people have to read it twice just to be sure. But it’s completely real. Nature clearly has a sense of humor. Some places feel intentionally confusing. And somehow, that just makes them better.
#22 This Elevator In Japan Lets You Discharge Static Electricity Before Pressing The Call Button
Image source: Phineas_0510
#23 McRib Shower Gel From Germany
Image source: doublegulpofdietcoke
#24 Some Places In Sweden Has Tactile Maps Of Road Crossings
Image source: BubbleBunny01
Australia delivers a surprise of its own. It turns out the country is wider than the moon. The moon looks enormous hanging in the night sky. But Australia stretches even farther across. The difference is hundreds of kilometers. Distance in space plays tricks on our eyes. Scale isn’t always what it seems. Earth holds wonders that can rival the cosmos. Sometimes the most surprising facts are right here at home.
#25 The Only IKEA Hotel, Located In Älmhult, Sweden
Image source: Tim_124
#26 Reindeer Droppings Candy From Finland
Image source: Badaxe13
#27 In The UK, Car Rental Companies Give You A Wristband For Your Left Wrist To Remind You To Drive On The Left Side Of The Road
Image source: jeffbas
#28 In Korea You Can Get A Bowl Of Cereal In 7/11
Image source: kairu99877
Our planet truly is a masterpiece, full of surprises big and small. And the countries spread across it each bring their own unique charm to the table. From clever systems to intriguing services, these little details are what make places feel special and unforgettable. Now we’re curious to hear from you. Which one of these did you already know? Do any similar cool or surprising things exist in your country? Tell us in the comments and let’s keep discovering together.
#29 The Lowest Point In The Netherlands, 6.76 Meters Below Sea Level
Image source: Beflijster
#30 The Government Of Victoria, Australia Just Rolled Out Free Pads And Tampons In Public Toilets
Image source: Automatic_Positive74
#31 Hot Air Balloon In Germany Today
Image source: Local_Beach
#32 McSki, A Mcdonald’s In The Lindvallen Ski Resort In Sweden. Customers Can Ski-Thru And Place Their Order
Image source: Andrew Court
#33 At Oita Airport In Japan, They Place Giant Fake Sushi On The Luggage Carousel To Make It Resemble A Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant
Image source: Lepke2011
#34 Elevator In Japan Having An Emergency Toilet
Image source: Ultimate_Kurix
#35 Curb-Side Car Charging In Germany
Image source: pretzelmonstrous
#36 In Finland They Advertise The Extra Large Size As ‘”American Size”
Image source: theanti_influencer75
#37 In My Town In Denmark, There’s Little Vikings In The Traffic Lights
Image source: MathiasSybarit
#38 Tromso. Amazing View
Image source: Artistic-Total-4271
#39 The Greatest Photo I’ll Ever Take
Image source: philaphillies21
#40 Amazing Metro Stations In Stockholm
Image source: Helen_28
#41 Just Copenhagen Things
Image source: reddit.com
#42 The Fox Village In Japan
Image source: reddit.com
#43 A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture
Image source: Scientiaetnatura065
#44 This Is A Miniature Statue Of Liberty Next To An Abandoned Sushi Restaurant In My Wife’s Home Town In Northeastern Japan
Image source: pinkbeehive
#45 Underground Uranium Glass Exhibition From The Old Uranium Mine Of Kletno, Poland
Image source: mrqpa
#46 Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville’s And Their Distance
Image source: blodger42
#47 My Australian Tax Return Shows Where My Money Went
Image source: heapsgoods
#48 So-Called Mini ‘Forest Libraries’ In Parks And Mountains In South Korea (You Can Just Take Out Any Book, Read And Return It)
Image source: wheelpnvel
#49 Japan’s Convenience Store Is Simply A Vending Machine
Image source: Takers_16
#50 This Bucket Crane In Japan Is Painted To Look Like A Giraffe
Image source: kajikiwolfe
#51 This Fairytale-Like Starbucks In Taiwan
Image source: Piggy_McChubbles
#52 In Bergen, Norway, You Can Vote Early For The General Election At IKEA
Image source: OxfordGate
#53 There Is A Special Garbage Can For Lemons In Amalfi, Italy
Image source: ConsulAquila
#54 Beautiful Polar Stratospheric Clouds In The Sky Today In Finland
Image source: celestialraisin
#55 The Puréed Meal Served At The Local Hospital In Australia. Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Rissoles And Gravy
Image source: Imaginary-Noise-206
#56 In The Netherlands, The Ambulance Gives You Branded Water
Image source: Zenothres
#57 This Is The Green Birdflower Native To Australia And Its Flowers Are Shaped Like Humming Birds
Image source: Potential-Focus3211
#58 Railing In Naples Has Braille Describing The View For Blind People
Image source: NAGGERDICKEDYA
#59 If My Friends Ask Me “What Is Copenhagen?”, I Send Them This. A Cowboy Hat Paired With Flip-Flops, A Cargo Bike Loaded With A Tumble Dryer
Image source: NordicEnthusiast2025
#60 Road Built Around Sacred Tree, Osaka Japan
Image source: Underhill_87
#61 Bottle Caps In Italy Designed To Stay Attached To Bottle
Image source: cwajgapls
#62 This Burger King In Norway Has A Pot For You To Empty Your Sodas Before You Throw The Cup Away
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Lights To Get Your Waiters Attention Silently In Maastricht, Netherlands
Image source: GRC2772
#64 They Have Umbrella Vending Machines In Hong Kong
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Make Money With Empty Cans & Bottles (Earn 10 Won Per Item)
Image source: BudgetRadish5717
#66 Osaka Metro (Japan) Is Selling Recycled Metro Doors Repurposed As Tables
Image source: scamNscoot
#67 School Busses In West Australia Are Equipped With Maxtrax Vehicle Recovery Boards And Have Full Off Road Capabilities
Image source: Aishas_Star
#68 Museum In Japan That Showcases Various Naturally Formed Rocks With Faces On Them
Image source: dannydutch1
#69 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery
Image source: Nazulle
#70 This Drive-Thru In Canada Has Their Debit Card Machine Attached To A Hockey Stick
Image source: amcnewman
#71 Microsoft (Copenhagen) Has Tablet/Phone Holders In Their Toilet Stalls
Image source: ScriptThat
#72 This Restaurant In Hong Kong Had Draft Beer At Each Table
Image source: savrox
#73 Embroidered WiFi Password At A Cafe In Sweden
Image source: NoNotInTheFace
#74 This Supermarket In Umeå, Sweden, Has Very Specific Opening Hours
Image source: JC_otr
#75 A Vintage Car Graveyard In Western Germany
Image source: Martin Meissner
#76 Ferris Wheel In Osaka, Japan
Image source: dtalxs
#77 Arnold Advertising A Cheap Drill At A Discount Store In Germany
Image source: herrtim
#78 Wonderful Copenhagen
Image source: Indi_17
#79 Borders. Here’s Sweden And Norway At Winter
Image source: Im__So__Meta
#80 My Neighbor Ken Puts On A Canada Day Show Every Year From His Garage
Image source: Vast-Intention
Follow Us