The Simpsons Are Known For Recreating Famous Pop Culture Moments, And This Time This Fan On Twitter Shared 17 Historic Images Recreated By The Cartoon

The Simpsons is well-known for its humorous take on various aspects of popular culture, whether it’s to ridicule personality archetypes or make clever allusions to make its episodes seem more intriguing. Some episodes even include subtle references to historic events, movies, and even art.
These instances are eagerly discovered and shared by the fans of the show. One such fan, known as Criminalsimpsons on Twitter, has compiled numerous side-by-side comparisons of these references with their original inspirations.
In this post, we have gathered The Simpsons’ recreation of historic photographs, and invite you to explore more of these fascinating references on Criminalsimpsons’ Twitter page.
Bored Panda got in touch with Ramón, the creator of these comparisons, to learn more about him and his fascination with The Simpsons.
Ramón, a 24-year-old from Argentina, in addition to the Simpsons, is a big fan of football and movies, “but I guess the Simpsons occupy 90% of my brain now,” shared Ramón.
More info: twitter.com | Instagram
#1 An Iconic Scene From Woodstock In 1969
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#2 Ringo, Paul, George, John (And Yoko) During Recording Of “Let It Be”, 1969
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#3 President Richard Nixon And Elvis Presley Shake Hands In The White House On Dec. 21, 1970
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#4 The Weeping Frenchman, 1940
French people staring and waving at the French Army’s remaining troops leaving metropolitan France at Marseilles harbor, 1940.
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#5 Betty Grable’s Famous Pin-Up. Photographed By Frank Powolny, 1943
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#6 Cbs News Anchor Walter Cronkite Reports That President John F. Kennedy Was Assassinated In Dallas On Nov. 22, 1963
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#7 V-J Day In Times Square, A Photograph By Alfred Eisenstaedt, 1945
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#8 The Fall Of Saigon, 1975
An air America helicopter crew member helps evacuees up a ladder on the roof of 18 Gia long st. In Saigon on April 29, 1975, shortly before the city fell to advancing north Vietnamese troops the fall of Saigon.
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#9 “Dewey Defeats Truman,” St. Louis, November 4, 1948
A jubilant Harry Truman held up a Chicago newspaper emblazoned with the (erroneous) headline, “Dewey defeats Truman,” st. Louis, November 4, 1948.
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#10 Detective James R. Leavelle, Left, Glowered As Jack Ruby Shot Lee Harvey Oswald At A Police Station Basement In Dallas On Nov. 24, 1963
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#11 Vice President Lyndon Johnson, Sworn In As President Following The Assassination Of John F Kennedy November 22 1963
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#12 Muhammad Ali And Sonny Liston’s 1965 World Heavyweight Fight
Muhammad Ali stands over Sonny Liston after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine.
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#13 The Elvis ’68 Comeback Special
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#14 The Hindenburg Disaster, 1937
The german passenger airship LZ 129 Hindenburg caught fire and was destroyed during its attempt to dock with its mooring mast at the naval air station, Lakehurst.
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#15 Infamous Handbill Circulated On November 21, 1963 In Dallas, Texas, One Day Before John F. Kennedy Visited The City And Was Assassinated
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#16 Republican Iberian Federation Of Libertarian Youth (Fijl) Soldier, During The Battle Of Cerro Muriano In The Spanish Civil War. Photographed By Robert Capa, 1936
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#17 Loch Ness Monster: “Surgeon’s Photograph”, 1934
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
#18 Sean Penn Throwing A Punch At Photographer Vinnie Zuffante, New York, 1986
Image source: Criminalsimpsons
Follow Us