41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

by

Technology promised to solve our problems, but it seems to make a lot of them worse. Take dating. How cool it was that we could “meet” and flirt with five, twelve, thirty-seven, even a hundred people on the internet without having to step our foot outside, we thought—for maybe an evening or two. But ask anyone who is actively swiping, and they’ll tell you it’s not that simple. The subreddit r/Bumble is dedicated to one of these apps, and it’s full of screenshots its users took of all the bizarre bios and painfully dry conversations they go through on a regular basis. These pictures reveal what online dating really looks like behind the filters.

#1 This Is Probably Why I’m Single

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Reaction8317

#2 She Unmatched Me Right After. Sucks Cause She Was Hot :/

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: morenito222

#3 He Unmatched Me

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Kitchen2768

#4 I Wish More People Did This In Their Profiles

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: ackthbbft

#5 One Of The Funniest Bio LOL

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Party_Cap7331

#6 I Will Have Satisfaction

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: ManyResort8065

#7 Seducing Guys On Bumble With My Bad Drawings

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Bad_artista

#8 I Blocked And Unmatched So Quick LOL

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: cheeseinthebox

#9 Made Me LOL, He’s Honest

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Wuweimonia

#10 Dear Men…

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Lanrie45

#11 His Bio vs. His Message

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: TigOleBitties4206

#12 How Do I Reply

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Difficult_Shirt2693

#13 I (24f) Am Open To Dating Older Guys So I Matched With This Guy (48m) And He Sent Me This… At Least He’s Honest??

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: cunny_juice

#14 I Got Unmatched For This, Thought I Was Cooking 😭

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#15 What An Opener LOL

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: productiveDevices

#16 What Are These Men On About

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Glittering_Clerk9105

#17 So Apparently I Attract A Very Specific Subset Of Men

The first 3 guys literally came up on my “Must See Profiles” on my Liked You page at the same time, the 4th guy came in a few days later lol

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: hailnreign

#18 Moved To A New City And Redownloaded Tinder. This Is The First Girl I Matched With

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Shaultz

#19 Date Got Canceled Because Knicks Were Playing…

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: tmbgirl

#20 We Went On One Date…

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: cw9241

#21 I Believe In Radical Honesty

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: burritomouth

#22 This Conversation I Had Was Wild

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhantom1994

#23 Guy I Matched With Last Week And Was Planning To Go Out With Soon, Did This

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Future-Cause761

#24 For My Fellow Single It Nerds

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: dannydbrahh

#25 What Are These Girls Looking For Now In This Era LOL

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: ExpressBar4

#26 Insane Reply

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: flamingdaisies444

#27 My Friend Showed Me His Hinge How Do Some Guys Have It This Easy

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: New_Scratch9283

#28 I’m Tired, Boss

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Da_Famous_An*s

#29 Can Someone Explain?

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: lemon_berrypie

#30 I’m Sorry, What Now???

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Embarrassed_Web_950

#31 First Match On Bumble. This Is Awesome

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: HumanGuyDoingThings

#32 I Was Told To Post Here For A Profile Review. Don’t Know What To Expect, But Here It Goes

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Remexa

#33 A Man Sent Me A Screen Shot Of His Bank Statement

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: piperwestly

#34 Not The Cancellation Text I’m Used To

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: MeaT_DepartmenT_

#35 This Is Such A Turn Off LOL

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Sensitive-Mango7155

#36 C’mon Ladies

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Consistent-Debt8202

#37 Update: Omg, I’m Freaking Out!

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Z_Little-Thought

#38 I Had An Amazing Conversation Yesterday

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Potential-Research53

#39 Dating In 2025 Be Like

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: FL0RlDAMAN

#40 Absolutely Unhinged – Date Cancelled Because I Didn’t Send A Good Morning Text?

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: dgdyaftrn

#41 I’ve Never Seen A Dating Manifesto Before

41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Image source: Jazzlike_Amount2568

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times Architects Outdid Themselves (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Blooming Flower Cakes To Celebrate The Return Of Spring
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made A Glass Piano From Old Windows
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Cross Stitch. My 35 Patterns For An Exciting Hobby
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
What You Need to Know about Property Brothers: Forever Home
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2019