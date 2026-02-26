41 Dating App Screenshots That Range From Funny To Concerning (New Pics)

Technology promised to solve our problems, but it seems to make a lot of them worse. Take dating. How cool it was that we could “meet” and flirt with five, twelve, thirty-seven, even a hundred people on the internet without having to step our foot outside, we thought—for maybe an evening or two. But ask anyone who is actively swiping, and they’ll tell you it’s not that simple. The subreddit r/Bumble is dedicated to one of these apps, and it’s full of screenshots its users took of all the bizarre bios and painfully dry conversations they go through on a regular basis. These pictures reveal what online dating really looks like behind the filters.
#1 This Is Probably Why I’m Single
#2 She Unmatched Me Right After. Sucks Cause She Was Hot :/
#3 He Unmatched Me
#4 I Wish More People Did This In Their Profiles
#5 One Of The Funniest Bio LOL
#6 I Will Have Satisfaction
#7 Seducing Guys On Bumble With My Bad Drawings
#8 I Blocked And Unmatched So Quick LOL
#9 Made Me LOL, He’s Honest
#10 Dear Men…
#11 His Bio vs. His Message
#12 How Do I Reply
#13 I (24f) Am Open To Dating Older Guys So I Matched With This Guy (48m) And He Sent Me This… At Least He’s Honest??
#14 I Got Unmatched For This, Thought I Was Cooking 😭
#15 What An Opener LOL
#16 What Are These Men On About
#17 So Apparently I Attract A Very Specific Subset Of Men
The first 3 guys literally came up on my “Must See Profiles” on my Liked You page at the same time, the 4th guy came in a few days later lol
#18 Moved To A New City And Redownloaded Tinder. This Is The First Girl I Matched With
#19 Date Got Canceled Because Knicks Were Playing…
#20 We Went On One Date…
#21 I Believe In Radical Honesty
#22 This Conversation I Had Was Wild
#23 Guy I Matched With Last Week And Was Planning To Go Out With Soon, Did This
#24 For My Fellow Single It Nerds
#25 What Are These Girls Looking For Now In This Era LOL
#26 Insane Reply
#27 My Friend Showed Me His Hinge How Do Some Guys Have It This Easy
#28 I’m Tired, Boss
#29 Can Someone Explain?
#30 I’m Sorry, What Now???
#31 First Match On Bumble. This Is Awesome
#32 I Was Told To Post Here For A Profile Review. Don’t Know What To Expect, But Here It Goes
#33 A Man Sent Me A Screen Shot Of His Bank Statement
#34 Not The Cancellation Text I’m Used To
#35 This Is Such A Turn Off LOL
#36 C’mon Ladies
#37 Update: Omg, I’m Freaking Out!
#38 I Had An Amazing Conversation Yesterday
#39 Dating In 2025 Be Like
#40 Absolutely Unhinged – Date Cancelled Because I Didn’t Send A Good Morning Text?
#41 I’ve Never Seen A Dating Manifesto Before
