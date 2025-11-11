I Make Art From Model’s Breasts

Nipples of Venus is a collaborative art project between myself and the art models I work with in Portland, Oregon. I create art by painting the model’s breast with acrylic paint and pressing a clean, gessoed board to her wet nipple. The paint is transferred to the board leaving an impression of the nipple and the flesh of the breast.

Each piece of art is unique and one of a kind. Two impression are released at a time until they find homes. 10 impressions per breast are made in each series.

I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts
I Make Art From Model&#8217;s Breasts

