Hey Pandas, Share A Wholesome Fact (Closed)

by

Please, for my sake and for others, give us some good vibes.

#1

When you are sitting petting your dog and they put their paw on you, they are trying to pet you. They just can’t make the stroking motion.

#2

Ducks have regional accents!

#3

Trees can communicate through root networks and can warn each other of danger.

#4

When dogs are raised by cats, there’s a good chance that the dog will end up acting like a cat, as it imitates it’s ‘parents’

#5

Mister Rogers’s many, colorful cardigans were originally knitted by his mother, Nancy McFeely Rogers. She made him a new one each year for Christmas.

#6

The chital deer keeps its baby spots its whole life!! So if you ever see a deer with antlers and baby spots (the white markings along baby deer’s sides) that’s a chital.

#7

That when threatened, red pandas will stand up on they’re hind legs and try to look scary (it doesn’t work they look even more adorable, search it up)

#8

Dogs in movies often have CGI tails because they wag them so much on set

#9

Chickens can purr like cats. They do it when they are happy 😊

#10

That every atom in your body has virtually existed since the dawn of the universe and will exist until the very end…..

#11

1. in welsh legend it says corgies are gifts from fairies
2. manatees have a nickname called floaty potatoes
3. the qoukka
4. sometimes when bees sting you they will regret it and do a dance to free them selves. the bee doesnt die and you dont get hurt

#12

Mardi Gras was first celebrated in Mobile, AL in 1703-15 years before New Orleans was founded.

#13

Dogs can teach themselves how to skateboard.

#14

“Blind people smile even if they’ve never seen someone smile before.”

#15

Bees will play with little objects, like wooden balls, for no other reason than to play with them.

