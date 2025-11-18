Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

by

A Paralympian from Iran has captivated the world’s attention as the world’s second-largest man. However, his impressive height has become notable for a sad reason. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, who is better known as Mehrzad, is so tall that he needs to sleep on the floor in the Paralympic (formerly Olympic) Village in Paris, France.

“In Tokyo [2020], yes, they have made a special bed, but unfortunately not here [at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games].” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s head coach, Hadi Rezaeigarkani, told the Olympics official website on Friday (August 30).

Hadi added: “He’s going to lie on the floor. He doesn’t have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind. 

“It doesn’t matter for him whether he will lay on the floor or he’s not going to have enough to eat. In any way, he has the mind to become a champion.”

A Paralympian from Iran has captivated the world’s attention as the world’s second-largest man

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: morteza_mehrzad2

Mehrzad, the star player of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sitting volleyball team, measures 8 feet 0.85 inches tall (approximately two meters and 46 centimeters).

The two-time Paralympic champion was diagnosed at a young age with acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder that causes excess in parts of the body, CBS News reported on Sunday (September 1).

His impressive height has become notable for a sad reason

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: Jens Büttner/Getty Images

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: Paralympic Games

A bicycle accident as a teenager resulted in an injured pelvis and stunted the growth of his right leg.

According to Olympics.com, coach Hadi discovered Mehrzad when he appeared on a local TV reality show in 2011 to talk about the challenges he faced.

Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, who is better known as Mehrzad, is so tall that he needs to sleep on the floor 

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: Paralympic Games

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: Paralympic Games

“I believe that Morteza has spent 11 years in his room, in his house, without going out,” Hadi said. 

The Iranian coach added: “Because he is the tallest man when he wanted to leave the home and come outside, unfortunately, he was not satisfied because so many people [stared at] him. 

“But nowadays all people are going to look at him as a champion.”

Mehrzad did not get a special bed in the Paralympic (formerly Olympic) Village in Paris, France

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: paulineschaefer1

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Image credits: paulineschaefer1

The 36-year-old is the tallest athlete ever to compete at a Paralympic Games, as per CBS News. His country has won seven of the nine sitting volleyball Olympic tournaments they have competed at since their first try at the 1988 Seoul Games.

A gold in Paris would be his third consecutive Paralympic gold medal. Mehrzad made his Paralympic debut in the 2016 Rio Games.

“They could have made arrangements,” a reader commented

Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man
Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“My Mom’s Last Wish”: After 52 Years, Police Solve Brutal Cold Case That Traumatized Many
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Pregnant Woman Gets Carsick Just As An Aggressive Driver Pulls Up Next To Her Window
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Inspired You To Do Something Big? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Worker Receives Huge Payout In Lawsuit, Teaching Power-Hungry Manager A Lesson
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Tragic Life Of “The Most Beautiful Boy In The World” Resurfaces As Actor Passes Away At 70
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
People Are Loving This Video Of A Cat Getting A “Piano Hammer Massage” While His Owner Plays Christmas Songs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.