Paralympian Has To Sleep On The Floor Because He’s The World’s Second-Tallest Man

A Paralympian from Iran has captivated the world’s attention as the world’s second-largest man. However, his impressive height has become notable for a sad reason. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, who is better known as Mehrzad, is so tall that he needs to sleep on the floor in the Paralympic (formerly Olympic) Village in Paris, France.
“In Tokyo [2020], yes, they have made a special bed, but unfortunately not here [at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games].” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s head coach, Hadi Rezaeigarkani, told the Olympics official website on Friday (August 30).
Hadi added: “He’s going to lie on the floor. He doesn’t have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind.
“It doesn’t matter for him whether he will lay on the floor or he’s not going to have enough to eat. In any way, he has the mind to become a champion.”
Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Image credits: morteza_mehrzad2
Mehrzad, the star player of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sitting volleyball team, measures 8 feet 0.85 inches tall (approximately two meters and 46 centimeters).
The two-time Paralympic champion was diagnosed at a young age with acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder that causes excess in parts of the body, CBS News reported on Sunday (September 1).
Image credits: Jens Büttner/Getty Images
Image credits: Paralympic Games
A bicycle accident as a teenager resulted in an injured pelvis and stunted the growth of his right leg.
According to Olympics.com, coach Hadi discovered Mehrzad when he appeared on a local TV reality show in 2011 to talk about the challenges he faced.
Image credits: Paralympic Games
Image credits: Paralympic Games
“I believe that Morteza has spent 11 years in his room, in his house, without going out,” Hadi said.
The Iranian coach added: “Because he is the tallest man when he wanted to leave the home and come outside, unfortunately, he was not satisfied because so many people [stared at] him.
“But nowadays all people are going to look at him as a champion.”
Image credits: paulineschaefer1
Image credits: paulineschaefer1
The 36-year-old is the tallest athlete ever to compete at a Paralympic Games, as per CBS News. His country has won seven of the nine sitting volleyball Olympic tournaments they have competed at since their first try at the 1988 Seoul Games.
A gold in Paris would be his third consecutive Paralympic gold medal. Mehrzad made his Paralympic debut in the 2016 Rio Games.
