People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On “From Kitten To Cat” (35 Pics)

Even the tiniest kitten out there turns into a fully grown tiger one day. But we parents know very well that one day comes way sooner than it should.
It feels like just yesterday, your furball would fit in the palm of your hand, and today he occupies the whole sofa all by himself. Yesterday, they would be happy to eat virtually anything and today they have very clear food preferences, likes and dislikes, as well as an attitude towards the world itself.
So, this time, we are going down feline memory lane with these wholesome pics posted by proud cat owners who saw their little moggies turn into fully grown cats. Thanks to the feline-approved “From Kitten To Cat” subreddit which collects before and after pictures of kittens as they grow up, the parental nostalgia about kids growing up is not reserved for our parents only. We are about to feel that too.
#1 There Was A Time When We Weren’t Sure If Nimbus Was Even A Cat. Here Is Her Successful Transformation From Crinkled Tissue To Fluffy Goddess
#2 I Was Told To Post The Squid Here. As You Can See, He’s Always Been Fancy
#3 Smile Stayed The Same. Size Not So Much
#4 From A Little Floof To A Lot Of Floof
#5 Baby To Now
#6 Thor, Then And Now
#7 Bean Was A Microkitten. Here She Is At 8 Weeks vs. 5 Years. She Has Some Bone Deformities That Limit Her Front Leg Mobility And Is Still Under 6lbs
#8 Started Life Lost In A Swamp, Now Cozy In A Christmas Sweater
#9 Like The Queen
#10 Casper At 3 And 13 Weeks Old
#11 I Got My Cat Alfie When I Was 4 As A Gift On My First Day Of School And He Died When I Was 20. We Were Inseparable! I’m 27 Now And I Still Think Of Him All The Time. Until I See You Again My Boy
#12 3months vs. 3 Yo
#13 Kitten To Cat & Baby To Kid
#14 Bowie And Jimmy From Cute Babies To Angsty Teens
#15 3months To 11 Months. Nigel, Please Stop Growing
#16 Please Meet Lucy. She’ll Be 12 Years Old This Year. We Found Her In A Dumpster At A Taco Bell
#17 The Evolution Of Eye Color (2-10 Months)
#18 From Big Spoon To Little Spoon In 10 Months
#19 5wks, 11wks, And 16wks
#20 My Baby Boy, The Day I Found Him And Now, 18 Months Later
#21 Mia & Pumpkin. Growing Up Together…
#22 Honey From A Dehydrated, Dirty Bottle Baby To A Beautiful, Healthy Girl
#23 Found As A 4 Week Old Kitten Under The Hood Of My Car And Now The Sweetest Big Boy Ever, Here Is Figs
#24 Then And Meow
#25 Piko. She Grew Into Her Bobblehead
#26 First Time In Her Cat Bed vs. 2 Years Later
#27 He Likes To Cuddle My Neck Every Morning And Night, 8 Months Later And He Still Does It
#28 At 2 Years Old She Is Still Sitting Like She Did As A Baby
#29 Miffy’s Transformation! He Recently Turned 1!
#30 After 2 Years
#31 Concerned Shelter Kitten To Concerned Tall Boy (7yo)
#32 Albie At 8 Weeks vs. Albie At 8 Months
#33 From 2.1lbs To 10.8lbs, Axl Was An Adorable Tiny Underweight Kitten Who Grew Into My Big Handsome Boy!
#34 From Kitten To… Older Kitten: The Two-Month Transformation Of My Foster Baby, Rollie. She Was Approximately 2 Weeks When I Got Her (With Mama, Eyes Just Opened)
#35 He Was Born In A Bush In Our Backyard. The Day My Mom Brought Him Inside To 6 Years Later, Stache Man!
#36 Rush Just Arrived Home And 8 Years Later…
