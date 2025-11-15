People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On “From Kitten To Cat” (35 Pics)

Even the tiniest kitten out there turns into a fully grown tiger one day. But we parents know very well that one day comes way sooner than it should.

It feels like just yesterday, your furball would fit in the palm of your hand, and today he occupies the whole sofa all by himself. Yesterday, they would be happy to eat virtually anything and today they have very clear food preferences, likes and dislikes, as well as an attitude towards the world itself.

So, this time, we are going down feline memory lane with these wholesome pics posted by proud cat owners who saw their little moggies turn into fully grown cats. Thanks to the feline-approved “From Kitten To Cat” subreddit which collects before and after pictures of kittens as they grow up, the parental nostalgia about kids growing up is not reserved for our parents only. We are about to feel that too.

#1 There Was A Time When We Weren’t Sure If Nimbus Was Even A Cat. Here Is Her Successful Transformation From Crinkled Tissue To Fluffy Goddess

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: 211av8r

#2 I Was Told To Post The Squid Here. As You Can See, He’s Always Been Fancy

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: hennythingispossible

#3 Smile Stayed The Same. Size Not So Much

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: timelady84

#4 From A Little Floof To A Lot Of Floof

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: good-eye-mite

#5 Baby To Now

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: Angeladored

#6 Thor, Then And Now

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: blue_no_red_ahhhhhhh

#7 Bean Was A Microkitten. Here She Is At 8 Weeks vs. 5 Years. She Has Some Bone Deformities That Limit Her Front Leg Mobility And Is Still Under 6lbs

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: mrszubris

#8 Started Life Lost In A Swamp, Now Cozy In A Christmas Sweater

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: chandeliercat

#9 Like The Queen

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: CarolynSee

#10 Casper At 3 And 13 Weeks Old

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: baleyN

#11 I Got My Cat Alfie When I Was 4 As A Gift On My First Day Of School And He Died When I Was 20. We Were Inseparable! I’m 27 Now And I Still Think Of Him All The Time. Until I See You Again My Boy

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: -nelipot

#12 3months vs. 3 Yo

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: umihui

#13 Kitten To Cat & Baby To Kid

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: FannyOfFanton

#14 Bowie And Jimmy From Cute Babies To Angsty Teens

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: bowieandjimmy

#15 3months To 11 Months. Nigel, Please Stop Growing

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: no_name_maddox

#16 Please Meet Lucy. She’ll Be 12 Years Old This Year. We Found Her In A Dumpster At A Taco Bell

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: miamismartgirl09

#17 The Evolution Of Eye Color (2-10 Months)

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: mimeijer

#18 From Big Spoon To Little Spoon In 10 Months

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: JetutsChrist69

#19 5wks, 11wks, And 16wks

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: jackHD

#20 My Baby Boy, The Day I Found Him And Now, 18 Months Later

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: niamhish

#21 Mia & Pumpkin. Growing Up Together…

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

#22 Honey From A Dehydrated, Dirty Bottle Baby To A Beautiful, Healthy Girl

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: shawnyfrank2

#23 Found As A 4 Week Old Kitten Under The Hood Of My Car And Now The Sweetest Big Boy Ever, Here Is Figs

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: HitchhikingCats

#24 Then And Meow

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: GoddessOvDoom

#25 Piko. She Grew Into Her Bobblehead

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: djcamera

#26 First Time In Her Cat Bed vs. 2 Years Later

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: FickleFern

#27 He Likes To Cuddle My Neck Every Morning And Night, 8 Months Later And He Still Does It

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: driedupsoup

#28 At 2 Years Old She Is Still Sitting Like She Did As A Baby

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Catmom

#29 Miffy’s Transformation! He Recently Turned 1!

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: saltlimesoda

#30 After 2 Years

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: markbasshead

#31 Concerned Shelter Kitten To Concerned Tall Boy (7yo)

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: tikitessie

#32 Albie At 8 Weeks vs. Albie At 8 Months

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: mollyaclarke

#33 From 2.1lbs To 10.8lbs, Axl Was An Adorable Tiny Underweight Kitten Who Grew Into My Big Handsome Boy!

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: CeeDot85

#34 From Kitten To… Older Kitten: The Two-Month Transformation Of My Foster Baby, Rollie. She Was Approximately 2 Weeks When I Got Her (With Mama, Eyes Just Opened)

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: CeeDot85

#35 He Was Born In A Bush In Our Backyard. The Day My Mom Brought Him Inside To 6 Years Later, Stache Man!

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

Image source: kingqueenrat

#36 Rush Just Arrived Home And 8 Years Later…

People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Cats Growing Up On &#8220;From Kitten To Cat&#8221; (35 Pics)

