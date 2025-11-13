Man Shares What He Felt During A Coma And How It Helped Him Say Goodbye To His Mother

by

If you ever wondered what being in a coma feels like, you are not the only one. A Redditor asked “People who have been in a coma, what was your perception of time while in it?” and one touching answer, in particular, brought tears to the eyes of many people who read it. A user MrEconomics shared his own experience of slipping into a coma, and the only thing he could remember was his mother talking to him while he was unconscious. Sadly, sometime after that, he shared that his mother slipped into a deep sleep as well, however, he found comfort in knowing that she probably could hear him too.

Many users reacted by agreeing that people can hear what’s being told to them before they die

