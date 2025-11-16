People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Combing through junk has become a quintessential New York experience. And when we say junk, we mean midcentury dressers, velvet couches, and tables and chairs of all shapes and sizes that would look absolutely perfect in your apartment. Apparently, the Big Apple is awash with marvelous items sitting on the sidewalks, up for grabs for anyone who finds them way too good to ignore.

Stooping — people discarding the things they no longer need on the curb to be salvaged by any passerby who might need them — is a thriving tradition that the Instagram phenomenon called ‘Stooping NYC’ proudly documents. Or, as a couple from Brooklyn who created the account previously told us, “it really is an activity that’s built into the culture of being a New Yorker.”

As people always on the move cast away goldmines of curbside gems for anyone lucky and quick enough to snatch them off the concrete, the scavenging aficionados regularly share photos and locations of freebies for the taking. “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure”, after all. So to celebrate other people’s stooping success, we gathered the newest batch of exciting pieces to share with you all. So continue scrolling to check them all out and be sure to upvote your favorite ones!

Psst! After you’re done, treat yourself to some more ‘Stooping NYC’ goodness from our previous posts here, here and here.

#1 Sleek!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#2 Omg. Free Flowers

Image source: stoopingnyc

#3 A Beautiful Entry Table

Image source: stoopingnyc

#4 Omg

Image source: stoopingnyc

#5 Say It With Me Now… Cuuuuute!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#6 This Is A Run Don’t Walk Situation

Image source: stoopingnyc

#7 The Dream Couch

Image source: stoopingnyc

#8 Free House Plants Outside Chelsea Garden Center

Image source: stoopingnyc

#9 We Call This Series “Night Journeys”

Image source: stoopingnyc

#10 Ummm…so The Disco Ball Was…xl…

Image source: stoopingnyc

#11 If You’ve Followed Us For Awhile You Know About The Globe Bar.

Image source: stoopingnyc

#12 Good Morning Sunshine

Image source: stoopingnyc

#13 We Gasped When We Saw This Couch

Image source: stoopingnyc

#14 Not Your Typical Storage!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#15 Tell Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat

Image source: stoopingnyc

#16 Real Or Fake? And Does It Really Matter?

Image source: stoopingnyc

#17 It Is National Hot Dog Day So A Relish Colored Chair Feels Appropriate

Image source: stoopingnyc

#18 Just Your Daily Velvet Couch

Image source: stoopingnyc

#19 Holy Haul In Queens!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#20 Have A Little Mustard At Your 4th Of July BBQ!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#21 Brand New Rattan Light Fixtures From Bal! Run Don’t Walk

Image source: stoopingnyc

#22 Umm The Mother Lode Of Everything Plant Babies!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#23 Weird That They Had To Specify It’s Not Haunted

Image source: stoopingnyc

#24 Cool Coffee Table

Image source: stoopingnyc

#25 An Epic Hamster Home. 1338 Willoughby Ave Off The Corner Of Wycoff

Image source: stoopingnyc

#26 An Aesthetically Pleasing Stoop

Image source: stoopingnyc

#27 It’s Water Repellent!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#28 Mirror Mirror On The Street

Image source: stoopingnyc

#29 Great Haul

Image source: stoopingnyc

#30 Don’t Sleep On This Stoop (But You Can Sleep In It)!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#31 We’re Quilty Of Loving This Table And Chair!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#32 New Surface For Mirror Selfies Just Dropped

Image source: stoopingnyc

#33 Well This Looks Nap-Ready!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#34 Oh Boy. Better Run!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#35 Besides Beautiful, What Is This?

Image source: stoopingnyc

#36 Cutest Bar Cart Ever

Image source: stoopingnyc

#37 The Worst Parallel Parker You Know

Image source: stoopingnyc

#38 Finally A Flower That Won’t Die

Image source: stoopingnyc

#39 Goooo

Image source: stoopingnyc

#40 Holy!!!

Image source: stoopingnyc

