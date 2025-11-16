People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Combing through junk has become a quintessential New York experience. And when we say junk, we mean midcentury dressers, velvet couches, and tables and chairs of all shapes and sizes that would look absolutely perfect in your apartment. Apparently, the Big Apple is awash with marvelous items sitting on the sidewalks, up for grabs for anyone who finds them way too good to ignore.
Stooping — people discarding the things they no longer need on the curb to be salvaged by any passerby who might need them — is a thriving tradition that the Instagram phenomenon called ‘Stooping NYC’ proudly documents. Or, as a couple from Brooklyn who created the account previously told us, “it really is an activity that’s built into the culture of being a New Yorker.”
As people always on the move cast away goldmines of curbside gems for anyone lucky and quick enough to snatch them off the concrete, the scavenging aficionados regularly share photos and locations of freebies for the taking. “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure”, after all. So to celebrate other people’s stooping success, we gathered the newest batch of exciting pieces to share with you all. So continue scrolling to check them all out and be sure to upvote your favorite ones!
#1 Sleek!
#2 Omg. Free Flowers
#3 A Beautiful Entry Table
#4 Omg
#5 Say It With Me Now… Cuuuuute!
#6 This Is A Run Don’t Walk Situation
#7 The Dream Couch
#8 Free House Plants Outside Chelsea Garden Center
#9 We Call This Series “Night Journeys”
#10 Ummm…so The Disco Ball Was…xl…
#11 If You’ve Followed Us For Awhile You Know About The Globe Bar.
#12 Good Morning Sunshine
#13 We Gasped When We Saw This Couch
#14 Not Your Typical Storage!
#15 Tell Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat
#16 Real Or Fake? And Does It Really Matter?
#17 It Is National Hot Dog Day So A Relish Colored Chair Feels Appropriate
#18 Just Your Daily Velvet Couch
#19 Holy Haul In Queens!
#20 Have A Little Mustard At Your 4th Of July BBQ!
#21 Brand New Rattan Light Fixtures From Bal! Run Don’t Walk
#22 Umm The Mother Lode Of Everything Plant Babies!
#23 Weird That They Had To Specify It’s Not Haunted
#24 Cool Coffee Table
#25 An Epic Hamster Home. 1338 Willoughby Ave Off The Corner Of Wycoff
#26 An Aesthetically Pleasing Stoop
#27 It’s Water Repellent!
#28 Mirror Mirror On The Street
#29 Great Haul
#30 Don’t Sleep On This Stoop (But You Can Sleep In It)!
#31 We’re Quilty Of Loving This Table And Chair!
#32 New Surface For Mirror Selfies Just Dropped
#33 Well This Looks Nap-Ready!
#34 Oh Boy. Better Run!
#35 Besides Beautiful, What Is This?
#36 Cutest Bar Cart Ever
#37 The Worst Parallel Parker You Know
#38 Finally A Flower That Won’t Die
#39 Goooo
#40 Holy!!!
