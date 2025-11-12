See This Before & After Jurassic Park Style Engagement From Meh To Magic

by

My nickname isn’t T-Rex for nothing! This jungle photo has received more likes than any other photo on my Facebook page to date.

I shot this image at a workshop I attended in San Diego, CA. The rest of the attendees were able to use strobes that were provided since they were geared for Canon. I was at a disadvantage with my Nikon D5, so I had to edit it in Photoshop and Lightroom to make it look like I used strobes.

*Side note, shooting with a Nikon D5 is really never a disadvantage. I LOVE IT!

Aren’t you wondering when the dinosaur is going to pop out and eat them? Just kidding.

More info: tiffanyhopwoodphotography.com

The Before

See This Before &#038; After Jurassic Park Style Engagement From Meh To Magic

The After

See This Before &#038; After Jurassic Park Style Engagement From Meh To Magic

