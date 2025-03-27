Max Drops the Official Trailer for ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

The highly anticipated trailer of The Last of Us Season 2 is finally here! The show based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation video games of the same name is all set to wow fans with its second season, which is set to premiere on April 13, 2025, on Max. Teasing a hefty serving of monsters and immense suspense, the palpable excitement for the upcoming installment is at an all-time high.
Max dropped The Last of Us Season 2 trailer on YouTube on March 8, 2025. The show’s trailer, starring Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel didn’t reveal too many plot details but had an incredibly tense tone. The story picks up five years after the events of The Last of Us Season 1, with Joel and Ellie spending their time in Jackson attempting to find a sense of normalcy until their peace is eventually erupted. The official logline reads as follows:
“Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”
The trailer also hints at imminent tensions between Joel and Ellie, where the latter is seen telling him, “You swore.” The cast of The Last of Us Season 2 will see Pascal and Ramsey reprise their lead roles. The returning cast also includes Rutina Wesley and Gabriel Luna. New faces in the upcoming installment include Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is set to make a guest appearance. The show is created and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Executive producers of The Last of Us Season 2 also include Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells.
‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Trailer Achieved Ground-Breaking Viewership Records
Clearly, fans are enthused about The Last of Us Season 2! On March 12, 2025, Deadline reported that the trailer for the highly anticipated second installment amassed 158 million views across all platforms worldwide just three days after its release.
To top things off, the trailer has outperformed the trailers and teasers for The Last of Us Season 1 by 160%, setting new records for HBO and Max originals. To date, it is one of HBO’s most popular shows, so it’s no wonder that Season 2 is being met with immense fanfare.
Since its release in 2023, episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 have garnered roughly 32 million cross-platform viewers in the US. In fact, the Season 1 finale had set a same-day viewership record of 8.2 million across platforms.
The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on April 13, 2025, on Max. In the meantime, you can stream the previous season on the same platform.
|The Last of Us
|Cast
|Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever, Tati Gabrielle
|Release Date
|Season 1: January 15, 2023 – March 12, 2023; Season 2: April 13, 2025 (upcoming)
|Stream On
|Max (HBO)
|Directed by
|Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson, Jeremy Webb
|Produced by
|Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Evan Wells
|Based On
|The Last of Us video game series by Naughty Dog
|Plot Summary
|Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series follows Joel and Ellie as they navigate dangers, infected creatures, and human threats.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming, blending eerie and emotional themes from the original game.
|Current Status
|Renewed for Season 2, premiering April 13, 2025.
