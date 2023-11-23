Unveiling HBO’s Upcoming TV Shows in 2024

Since its inception in 1972, HBO has solidified its reputation as a leading force in the television industry. Boasting an impressive list of critically acclaimed series, HBO has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling. From the groundbreaking mafia drama The Sopranos, to the epic fantasy saga, Game of Thrones, HBO never fails to deliver exceptional television experiences.
In 2020, HBO expanded its reach by launching HBO Max, a video-on-demand service that offers a vast back catalogue of beloved series along with newer smash hits like the captivating and thought-provoking Euphoria and the groundbreaking adaptation of the popular video game franchise, The Last of Us. To that, HBO continues to raise the bar in terms of content, cementing itself as a pioneer in the realm of television. So, let’s take a look at the upcoming TV shows that will land on HBO in 2024.
True Detective: Night Country
True Detective is a critically acclaimed television series that is widely regarded as one of the trailblazers in popularizing the trend of movie stars transitioning to television series. The show, created by Nic Pizzolatto, follows a unique format where each season presents a self-contained story set in a different time period, with a distinct plot and new ensemble of characters. Upon its release in 2014, True Detective quickly garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. However, the following two seasons didn’t receive the same level of praise.
Now, after a five-year hiatus, the show is set to return under a new name – True Detective: Night Country. This time around, the series will be set in Alaska and will follow two detectives as they investigate the bizarre vanishing of a group of men from a research centre. True Detective: Night Country marks a significant change in the True Detective universe, as it is forefronted by two female leads – Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The six-part season will land on HBO on January 14, 2024, and will roll out weekly, ending on February 18, 2024.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12
Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of the most popular series in HBO’s impressive catalogue. Closely following the day-to-day life of a fictionalized Larry David, the hit comedy series sees Larry get into mishap after mishap as he goes about his days in LA. After nearly killing off the character in season 11, David decided to come back for another season in 2024. However, this has led many to believe that Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 could be Larry’s last hoorah. When filming wrapped for the season in March 2023, a number of the show’s stars took to their social media to say goodbye to their characters. So, only time will tell if David decides to wrap things up at season 12. The 10-part season is set to land on HBO in February 2024. Based on the release schedule of all other previous seasons, the episodes will likely be released weekly.
The Sympathizer
The Sympathizer is a highly-anticipated espionage thriller series slated for release on HBO in Spring, 2024. Based on the award-winning novel of the same name, the series follows a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy known as The Captain, who serves as a mole for the North Vietnamese government. However, he soon faces a moral quandary when his sense of comradery for the South Vietnamese military conflicts him. As he ventures over to America, The Captain soon crosses paths with an array of characters, including Robert Downey Jr.‘s slew of characters. Based on the official trailer, this 7-part series is looking to be a slick thriller that touches on crucial themes around war and the atrocities that come with it.
The Regime
After forefronting the critically acclaimed series, Mare of Easttown, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet is returning to HBO in 2024 in The Regime. The upcoming three-part HBO TV show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to the official logline. Although finer plot details are being kept under wraps, the official trailer gives an insight into the tone of the show as Winslet delivers dry humour and boasts a captivating drawl. The upcoming series will be spearheaded by acclaimed writer and showrunner, Will Tracy, who is renowned for his work on the groundbreaking HBO TV show, Succession. Although there is no official release date yet, HBO Chairman Casey Bloys stated that The Regime will premier in the Spring of 2024.
The Jinx Season 2
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is a groundbreaking documentary that captivated audiences and became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. This gripping series delves deep into the twisted and enigmatic life of Robert Durst, a reclusive real estate tycoon who was the prime suspect in several unsolved crimes. Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, the limited series lifted the lid off Durst’s mysterious existence, revealing a man haunted by a complex web of personal tragedies and suspicious coincidences. The documentary masterfully navigates Durst’s troubled past, including the unsolved disappearance of his first wife, the unsolved murder of his confidante Susan Berman, and his eventual arrest for the grisly murder of his neighbor, Morris Black.
After a 9-year gap, The Jinx season 2 will land on HBO in the Spring of 2024. During a HBO content presentation, a trailer was shown suggesting that the second series will follow Durst’s ongoing trial. What’s more, the series is believed to delve into an undocumented look at Durst’s potential accomplices to his crimes, and will also feature jailhouse interviews with the illusive Durst.
