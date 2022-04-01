Meet The Cast Of “The Patient”

FX is set to release a comedy series that promises an impressive list of A-list Hollywood actors as its stars. The Patient is dropping on FX soon, and it’s a brainchild of Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. The two previously worked on the hit FX spy drama The Americans, of which Weisberg is the creator. This year, the two are making a foray into comedy with The Patient, which tells the story of a newly widowed psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer. Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, expressed his excitement over the new comedy series, according to Deadline. “We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans.” Under their watch, The Americans took home four Emmy nominations, having been nominated 18 times. Fans are excited to see if they will be able to replicate their success, this time in a comedy series. The Patient promises a who’s who of actors expected to play a role in The Patient. Read down below to learn more about the cast members of the upcoming FX series The Patient.
Steve Carell
Steve Carell has been announced to star in the upcoming series The Patient. The actor is a veteran of TV, having starred in one of the greatest TV shows of the 2000s, The Office. In The Office, Carell played the role of Michael Scott, an incompetent but caring regional manager of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Since then he’s appeared in blockbuster hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Evan Almighty, Date Night, and the Despicable Me movies. He’s also proven his dramatic chops in more serious movies, like Freeheld and The Big Short. In Foxcatcher, he played Du Pont family heir and convicted murderer John du Pont. He currently stars in Netflix’s Space Force. He also recently concluded his tenure in The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Despite everything that he’s done over the years, The Office remains to be Steve’s most popular role. In an interview he did with his Office co-star Rainn Wilson, Carell talked about the lasting impact of the show and the fans’ continued appreciation for it, years after its series finale. “It’s great that it caught on like it did, because we all felt that it was special when we were doing it. We felt that we were on to something and kind of felt that we got into a bit of a groove as a cast, and the writers were so fantastic. All parts of it just seemed to be firing on all cylinders and it felt special when we were doing it.”
Domhnall Gleeson
Irish actor, director, and screenwriter Domhnall Gleeson is set to appear in The Patient. The actor portrayed Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. He is the son of veteran Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, who also appeared in the Harry Potter franchise as Mad-Eye Moody. In an interview he did with Angelina Jolie for Interview Magazine, Gleeson talked about what it feels like to grow up in the Gleeson household. “That is the best question I’ve ever been asked. What a way to begin. The truth is that I don’t know anything else. I’ve got three brothers; I think all of them are good human beings. There’s this thing that you’re not meant to have too many children—for global warming, it’s bad. But I know lots of crappy people, and I would rather that good people have lots of kids and outnumber the baddies.” Some of the movies Gleeson has appeared in include The Little Stranger, Peter Rabbit, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Goodbye Christopher Robin, American Made, and Mother! On TV, he’s had roles in Frank of Ireland, Run, and Catastrophe.
Andrew Leeds
Actor Andrew Leeds will also be joining the cast of The Patient. The actor is most popularly known for his role in Cristela and Bones. He’s also had guest spots in Modern Family, Shameless, The Great Indoors, Silicon Valley, Lucifer, Get Shorty, Barry, and The Morning Show. He will be working in The Patient while playing lead and recurring roles in two other TV shows, NBC’s Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist and A Million Little Things.
Linda Emond
Veteran actress Linda Emond is starring in FX’s upcoming comedy series The Patient. A multi-Tony-nominated actress, Emond has performed in Life (x) 3, Death of a Salesman, and Cabaret. On film, she’s appeared in The Unforgivable, Red, White and Water, Gemini Man, The Professor, and Song to Song. On Gilded Age, she plays the founder of the American Red Cross, Clara Barton.
David Alan Grier
Another veteran actor joining the cast of The Patient is David Alan Grier. The actor is most popularly known for his roles in In Living Color and Life with Bonnie. Younger audiences would recognize him more from the game show Snap Decision as well as Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Currently, he’s playing Reverend Avery in a movie adaptation of The Color Purple.
Laura Niemi
Actress Laura Niemi is described by her IMDb profile as follows: “Best known for her performance as “Marilyn Pearson” on the NBC series “This Is Us (2016)”. As the mother in Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) struggling and dysfunctional working class family, her character gained recognition in the critically acclaimed season 3 episode “This Is Us: Vietnam (2018)”, which landed Niemi an FYC Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.” She is one of the actresses expected to appear in FX’s The Patient.
Alex Rich
Alex Rich’s inclusion in the cast of actors playing roles in The Patient was announced by Variety recently, which wrote: “Rich joins previously announced series leads Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson as well as cast members Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds in the series, which hails from “The Americans” duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.” Rich is a GLOW alumnus, having played the role of Florian. He also portrayed Pablo Picasso in a Nat Geo TV series titled Genius: Picasso.
Other cast members
Other cast members expected to appear in The Patient in a guest or recurring capacity are Jake Broder, Evan Shafran, Jeremiah Wiseblood, Michael Petrone, and Frank Scozzari.