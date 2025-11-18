30 Times People Tried Out “Stupid” Life Hacks And Realized They Were Actually Pretty Useful

We humans are strange creatures. Sometimes we have this ill-advised notion that we know better than everyone else and can dismiss things without knowing much about them. But luckily, we’re also open to learning and growing, even if it requires admitting that we don’t have all the answers. So Reddit user 730throwaway made a post on the platform, asking others to share the life hacks they thought were nonsense, but tried and found to be surprisingly effective. From self-care to productivity, if it’s stupid but it works, it isn’t stupid!
#1
Taking a stupid little walk for my stupid mental health. It made me feel better.
Image source: rowan_juniper, alesha_macarosha
#2
Pretending that people with road rage or driving crazy have diarrhea and are just trying to get to a toilet before they c**p themselves.
Image source: Rip-Own, Kaique Rocha
#3
Moved to another state and wanted to attend the state university, you had to live in state for a year before they would consider you a resident.
The tuition was a lot more for non-residents. I read the fine print and it said if you own a business you would be considered a resident immediately. I got a business license for my new business, Green Thumbs Landscaping company, mowed my neighbors’ lawns and saved a ton.
Image source: Jaded_Ad_9409, Magic K
#4
You can train your pets to remind you to take your medications.
If you give your cat/dog a treat at the same time every day, they will not let you forget that it’s “treat time”. Keep your medications near their treat cupboard so you both get your “treats” at the same time.
Image source: Visual-Lobster6625, wirestock
#5
Hospital in our town charges ridiculous parking fees. Having to stay for a week can easily cost you hundreds of €. When you donate blood at that hospital, they’ll not only give you a decent Käsebrot and a Coke but they’ll also exchange your parking ticket for one that’s already paid/validated.
So after staying with my wife for 10 days when our no.1 son was born, i simply donated blood and picked up my free parking card instead of bankrupting our young family.
Image source: Worschtifex
#6
My wife and I had to move in with her parents for a bit around the time my first child was born and they drove me insane. They are your typical heavily involved Nigerian Grandparents. Was seeing a therapist and she suggested I convert “judgement” into “curiosity”. As in don’t be quick to get angry about things they do like having an opinion about every possible thing particularly around our baby. But instead Try to think about where this behaviour comes from. Turns out my Mother in Law is f*****g amazing and we couldn’t have done baby and unexpected twins without her. Her love and care for our children is unconditional and she doesn’t do it out of obligation. She considers them her kids and it’s her job. Pretty lucky in that regard.
Image source: corporatemumbojumbo, Juan Pablo Serrano
#7
I kill people with kindness who hate me. It makes them furious.
Image source: chefboyarde30
#8
Started telling myself “it is what it is” on situations I have no control over and it’s done wonders for my stress level.
Image source: xoxomaxine, Daenin
#9
We had an issue with wasps in our yard. My wife read something about wasps being deterred by fake nests and made some using brown paper bags. It seemed utterly comical that wasps would collectively look at a poorly contrived fake nest and think to themselves, “I don’t want any of that smoke with those wasps.”
This year there’s no wasps.
Image source: suitupyo, Daniel C
#10
I used to jokingly put myself down until the day I realized I had started believing it. I immediately started telling myself, “wait, f**k you, you’re not an idiot, you’re actually smart” or whatever I had immediately started insulting myself with. It works. I regained my confidence.
Image source: GreenOnionCrusader, Diva Plavalaguna
#11
Just go ahead and put a trash can in each room. Seriously. Lifesaver.
Image source: ConsiderationShoddy8
#12
These may sound silly but feel like game changers to me:
1. brushing my long and easily tangled hair BEFORE getting in the shower makes post shower hair stuff so much easier.
2. keeping appropriate cleaning supplies in each room they’ll be used in makes it much easier for quick tidying and thus less need for major awful cleaning later.
3. if you want to curb impulse shopping online, make a wishlist page where you save everything you want to buy. Pick one day of the week where you’re ‘allowed’ to purchase things. By the time you get to that day, you don’t want half the stuff on the wishlist anymore. (my day is Monday!).
Image source: strangeloop414, cottonbro studio
#13
Some amount of blind confidence goes a long way. Having an “I’ll figure it out” attitude will get you really far.
Image source: anon
#14
I was trying to be more positive in general. So I began small, simply complementing every Ford Transit van I drive past. A dozen times a day I’d say to my self, “huh, nice Ford Transit”. I picked that car because of a Jeremy Clarkson Top Gear joke years ago. Since then I’ve found my self quicker to compliment others and finding more positivity in the mundane.
Image source: Redrumjam, Ron Lach
#15
I used to get ingrown toenails over and over. Doc would remove and promise they wouldn’t come back, but they always did. Until I was at a family Xmas gathering and talking to a distant uncle I hadn’t seen in years. I was telling him my situation. He told me the clip a little “V” into the the center of my big toenail and I wouldn’t get anymore ingrowns.
It f****n worked. Tried it and haven’t had one for over 25 years.
My best guess on why it works is that the nail spends is growing energy on filling in the “V” instead of growing down into the side of my toes.
Hopefully a smartypants can tell me the actual reason it works.
Image source: kurt_go_bang
#16
For college students:If you are in a big class, sit where the prof can see your face clearly. Look interested when they lecture, and respond when appropriate. Visit them during office hours. Be genuinely interested. This brings amazing benefits!
The prof is spending their time and energy trying to engage with their students, and in most cases, they get nothing back. It’s exhausting and frustrating. By becoming known to them, and responding to their efforts, they will think of you when any perks become available. During college, I got to assist one professor in her lab, and became a TA in 4 courses. I got excused for a final, got a paid part time department job, and got a terrific internship.
Try this. It’s worth your time. HTH.
Image source: czndra67
#17
Dogs attacking the vacuum? Turn it off, put the vacuum in the middle of the room in front of the dogs, and scold the vacuum. Yell “NO. BAD. NO NO NO” while pointing. It really works.
cromulo:
We did the opposite. Ran the vacuum and called it a Good Boy and gave it treats. Dogs have no problem with it now.
Image source: Weiner_Queefer_9000, cottonbro studio
#18
When someone you like or respect does something confusingly infuriating, imagine the most-favorable-to-them possible explanation, and pretend that’s true. Wait until you know more before getting reflexively angry.
Image source: CoconutAngelox, Liza Summer
#19
If you always put your keys in the same place, you won’t lose them.
Image source: SweetXBunny2001, Karolina Grabowska
#20
If you feel like you hate everybody, eat something. If you feel like everyone hates you, get some sleep.
#21
If you push a razor on the surface of a pair of jeans 10-15 times (opposite way you would use it to shave) it sharpens the blade and you can keep using it. You just have to run it under really hot water to sterilize and clean it after. I haven’t bought a replacement cartridge for my Mach 3 in months, and I shave my head 4-5 times a week.
Image source: matthewrodier, cottonbro studio
#22
When you’re trying to remember someone’s name, think of a stupid mnemonic. Even if it doesn’t make sense. I once met a guy named Lance, and I remembered he was Lance with the pants, even though there was nothing remarkable about his pants.
Image source: rnilbog, Gustavo Fring
#23
Seeing happiness as a practice, rather than a destination.
Image source: _Gussy_
#24
Putting a kitchen towel with a small squirt of dish soap and water in an oily container. Shake it for 30-45 seconds and comes out fresh and oil gone.
For a guy who’s worked in kitchen forever and an Asian upbringing, a life hack that totally rocked my jimmies and others when I show them.
Image source: JazzBlueSkadoo
#25
Done playing at the beach and ready to go home? Apply baby powder or corn starch to any sandy skin and it brushes off much easier! We keep a travel size baby powder in the trunk of the car for this purpose :).
Image source: bristripp, Marina Akimova
#26
Playing sleep meditations ( michael sealey is a good one) a few times a week before I go to bed.
My inner voice went from critical to loving, I have confidence. I started college ( at 51). I started therapy, my house is clean and orderly.
I have some pretty brutal PTSD from a 30 year abusive marriage and it was an unbelievable game changer.
Image source: ThatGirl_Tasha, Ketut Subiyanto
#27
In the morning while showering or getting dressed think about the things you are grateful for. It will help you start the day with a better mindset. No guarantee it will last, but it helps to start.
Image source: anon, cottonbro studio
#28
Once I got drunk and fell into my bathroom door ripping the hinges out. The next day a friend of mine recommended filling the holes with chopsticks and screw it back in and it worked.
Image source: Pm_me_clown_pics3, Ksenia Chernaya
#29
Leave the exhaust on for like 10mins after you are done showering. The mould build up reduces drastically.
Image source: Jeffinj420, Darya Grey_Owl
#30
Forgot to lock your car as you walked away?
Out of distance for the blipper to engage the lock button?
Hold it to the side of your head and click.
Your car will lock/unlock.
Image source: cloudstrifeuk, Karolina Grabowska
