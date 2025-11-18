“The Other Woman”: Naomi Campbell Hits Back At Vogue’s Anna Wintour At Harlem Fashion Show

Anna Wintour moved up the time of an event, leaving Naomi Campbell to show up late, the top model’s representatives revealed. The awkward blunder, which saw both women taking digs at each other on stage, quickly became an internet sensation, with viral clips of their heated exchange being shared on social media.
Naomi wasn’t late to Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards on Tuesday (September 3), but she was set up by Vogue’s editor-in-chief, TMZ reported on Wednesday (September 4).
Sources close to the 54-year-old model told TMZ that she arrived at the time she was instructed to by the event’s producers.
“We’re told it was Anna who moved up the presentation slot since the Vogue editor wanted to make her way to the US Open,” the tabloid news organization stated.
Anna Wintour moved up the time of an event, leaving Naomi Campbell to show up late
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The 74-year-old British-American media executive reportedly ended up at the tennis tournament and was even photographed having a nice time with the other attendees.
Naomi didn’t know why Anna left early. “We’re told the model clocked the fashion guru’s exit and was disappointed by it — prompting her to make her own shady remark onstage,” TMZ reported.
The London native wasn’t just pissed about Anna snubbing her. She was also upset about the designers who were putting on a show that night and wouldn’t get to impress Anna, as per the American outlet.
The top model’s representatives made these claims against Anna
Image credits: heyyyitsanika
Image credits: heyyyitsanika
This comes after Naomi and Anna got into an argument during a fashion show in New York City. Both fashion icons were seen dissing each other onstage in front of a packed audience, TMZ reported.
Footage that has since gone viral showed the artistic director walking up to the stage podium to playfully tease Naomi for arriving late to the party.
“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Anna said in reference to Naomi. The fellow Londoner reportedly got so fed up with the lack of punctuality that she eventually left.
Both women took digs at each other on stage
Anna’s exit prompted Samira Nasr, Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, to present the Fashion Icon Award to Naomi, who took to the stage to accept the statue.
Upon taking over the stage, the model first admitted to always being late. However, she said things always worked out the way they were supposed to.
Sources said that Naomi arrived at the time she was instructed to by the event’s producers
Naomi hit back, stating: “Yes, ‘Naomi’s always late,’ but I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.
“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. I just want to say this.”
Image credits: Vogue
Naomi admitted to always being late. However, she said things always worked out the way they were supposed to
Image credits: ELLE UK
“Everything’s going to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady, but I’d much rather have this, so thank you.”
The supermodel has since seemingly brushed the feud off. Moreover, she made a stylish appearance at a New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported on Friday (September 5).
Naomi reportedly attended the Bulgari Studio Party, where she wowed in a slinky black dress. While at the event, she mingled with actress Dakota Johnson and Paris Jackson, The Mail reported.
“The queen is never late,” a reader commented
Follow Us