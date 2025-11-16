Hey Pandas, What Needs To Be Normalized?

There are lots of things out there that seem like only you can relate to.
#1
Women having body hair.
#2
Talking about your emotions
#3
People just being themselves and not masking their personality to fit in
#4
Girls wearing swim trunks
#5
Cuddling you’re friends, must I say more?
#6
Just being you (without the fear of what the others will say for / to you or will do to you)…
#7
Men can be the victims of abus, assault, etc. not just women. It needs to be normalized to punish both equally. There are plenty of things on the internet that show women abusing and assualting men
#8
The minimum wage being a living wage, and increasing once a year to keep pace with inflation
#9
Women in power
#10
For employers to let go off the employees without holding any grudge.
The place where I come from , once the employee hands in resignation, he / she is slapped with 90 days notice , doesn’t get paid the last month’s salary , get a cold shoulder from HR in case the manager tries to drag the relieving date and the worst threatening to not relieve the employees until they get their soul sucked out.
Please stop !! At the end of the day he/she is leaving the company for a reason . Getting a strong hold of them just creates bitter experiences
#11
Talking about normal bodily functions!
#12
Being bubbly and smart (or just not stupid) at the same time. People often underestimate these people (including me)
#13
Women’s clothes that are just as well made, uniformly sized, comfortable, and nonsexist as men’s clothes.
#14
Having ADHD and/or autism- these things should be talked about openly more, so people will feel less alienated and be more accepted
#15
Asking people how they’d like to be addressed and respecting that. I don’t care if you want to be called Mr or She or Dr or Pink Kitty Unicorn, but it should be normal for us to ask.
#16
Kindness….generosity…..selflessness.
#17
Taking a couple seconds of the day to scream your stress into a pillow.
#18
#19
Replacing exclusion with inclusion.
Tolerance
#20
#21
LGBTQ like zodiac signs
#22
nudity. people are hung up about changing in front of another person, about how they look, what people will think, etc. though if i was nude all the time it could cause a lot of people to be disappointed. disappointed because they live to far away to be able to gaze upon my true beauty. for real!
