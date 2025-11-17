86 Memorial Tattoo Ideas To Honor Your Family

Memorial tattoos are a great way to honor those you love. They’re poignant and deeply meaningful ways to show how much they mean to you. So, today, we give you 150 memorial tattoo ideas that will serve as a lasting tribute to your loved ones.
Most of these inspirations are tributes to family members, including moms and dads. Losing a parent is never easy, and it can leave a big hole in the heart. But getting a mom and dad memorial tattoo can feel like keeping them permanently close.
Some people choose to get portraits of their mom and dad inked, capturing their looks and expressions so they’ll always be with them. Others go for symbols that were meaningful to their parents, such as their favorite flowers, hobbies, or even a handwritten note or signature. It’s all about creating a design that’s deeply special to you.
These tattoos also become a source of comfort during tough times and may even boost your mental health.
Some even choose to honor their furry friends with animal tattoos. Pets become a part of the family and shower us with affection, loyalty, and love. So, it’s only natural to honor the adorable moments that made our hearts melt. Memorial tattoos for cats and dogs can be personalized. Some choose to get portraits of their cats or dogs inked, capturing their unique personalities and quirks on their skin forever. Others go for symbols that hold special meaning – paw prints, hearts, or even the pet’s name.
These tattoos are not just about grieving. They celebrate the incredible bond we had with our loved ones. They’ll remind you of all the love and happiness they brought into our lives. And you know what? These tattoos can be a part of the healing process, too. They may help you find closure and peace.
#1 Pet Memorial Tattoo
Image source: amandafoxtattoo
#2 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: goldy_z
#3 Furry Friend Memorial Tattoo
Image source: fine.line.tattoos.melbourne
#4 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: goldy_z
#5 Partner Memorial Tattoo
“First tattoo. My bf of 10 years unexpectedly passed away a couple of weeks ago and wanted him permanently on my body. That’s his handwriting from an anniversary card he gave me and the welder is his business logo. I miss him so much.”
Image source: Sarbearr_x
#6 Pet Memorial Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_kimria
#7 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“Got my beautiful girl, Molly tattooed in memory by Austin West at Revival Art Collective in Phoenix, AZ.”
Image source: Violet_Puppy_
#8 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“Got to do this lil memorial piece for Christina’s dog.”
Image source: desv.tattoos
#9 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“A permanent portrait for the lil one who passed too soon.”
Image source: reenrebecca
#10 Memorial Tattoo On The Hand
“Little man and Nala.”
Image source: paw.tattoo
#11 Memorial Tattoo On The Hand
“Memorial piece our twin girls we lost. Done by Sydney at Duluth Tattoo, Co.”
Image source: Orhnry
#12 Grandad Memorial Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbyharris
#13 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
“My Grandma and Grandpa – by Eli Wood at Lombard Street Tattoo in Portland!”
Image source: sydken
#14 Cat Memorial Tattoo
“Memorial for my cat, Link. Done by Kelly Severtson at Insight Studios, Chicago, IL.”
Image source: ShamusORLY
#15 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“Siamese Kitty for Anna, in memory of her own cat.”
Image source: lordenstein_art
#16 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“First tattoo, mid century modern style dog memorial by Will Schallert at Adornment in Palm Springs, CA.”
Image source: Rakutanz
#17 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“A very sweet memorial tattoo for a sweet kitten.”
Image source: jharmony_tatts
#18 Dad Memorial Tattoo
“In loving memories with her dad for Alexis.”
Image source: janechocho
#19 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
“One the most beautiful tributes I’ve ever tattooed. Grandparents love.”
Image source: brikrangeltattoo
#20 Pet Memorial Tattoo
Image source: ginnymarietattoos
#21 Footprint Tattoo
Image source: natattoostudio
#22 Memorial Tattoo On The Back
“This sentimental fishing pole dedicated to the client’s grandpa was created by at patrick_dunaway18.”
Image source: northmountaintattoo
#23 Memorial Tattoo On The Hand
“A memorial piece for their Hawaiian shirt wearing, plastic chair sitting, storm watchin dad.”
Image source: kaitlin.art.staggs
#24 Dog Memorial Tattoo
Image source: poem.tattoo
#25 A Memory To My Late Father Tattoo
“A memory to my late father by Sergey Pakholiuk at Dark Matter, Lebanon.”
Image source: SighGuy_
#26 Memorial Grandpa Tattoo
“Always next to you. The grandpa who loved fishing was done few years back and added his mother who loved playing guitar next to him. Thanks a lot for your trust and letting me do this meaningful one again, Julian!”
Image source: jk.tattoo
#27 Parents Memorial Tattoo
“Gaming memories with my late dad by Whipshade at Catapult Tattoo in Stockholm, Sweden.”
Image source: imgur.com
#28 Wedding Photos Of Parents Tattoo
Image source: none.tt
#29 Dad Memorial Tattoo
“My new Simpsons tattoo for my late father by Abby Rose at Pogue Mahone Tattoo in Red Bank, NJ.”
Image source: Shinobi558
#30 Parents Memorial Tattoo
“My parent’s signatures. By Peter at Funhouse in Vancouver, BC, Canada.”
Image source: budderscotche
#31 Dad Memorial Tattoo
“A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.”
Image source: dreamcatcher_tattoos
#32 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: martina_geissa_thefactory
#33 Jack Russell Terrier Memorial Tattoo
“Memorial Jack Russell Terrier by Matt Truiano from No Idols in NYC.”
Image source: misspiggie
#34 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“My memorial to my best girl. Adam Aguas at High Class studio in Des Plaines IL.”
Image source: Beep-BoopFuckYou
#35 Pet Memorial Tattoo
Image source: amandafoxtattoo
#36 Pet Memorial Tattoo
Image source: amandafoxtattoo
#37 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“A memorial piece for a beloved cat, Jackie.”
Image source: northasher
#38 Handwriting Or Signature Memorial Tattoo
“Letter from dad.”
Image source: rubyruby_tattoo
#39 Memorial Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: goldy_z
#40 Memorial Tattoo For A Lost Friend
“Memorial tattoo for a lost friend. D’mon Meuli, California Gold Tattoo, Los Angeles.”
Image source: mistergoodthing
#41 Parents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: bounty.ink
#42 Mother Memorial Tattoo
Image source: dgtattoos
#43 Tattoo In Memory Of Grandparents
Image source: tattoochick1383
#44 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: amy.fantauzzi
#45 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: monika_frks
#46 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo On The Back
Image source: nick.effe
#47 Grandparents Memorial Wrist Tattoo
Image source: martina_geissa_thefactory
#48 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: acos_tattoo
#49 Grandparents Memorial Forearm Tattoo
Image source: giulia_sailorcherry
#50 Grandparents Memorial Tattoos On The Legs
Image source: sergioe.murciatattoo
#51 Butterfly And Flowers Memorial Tattoo
Image source: mysticgarden.ink
#52 Handwriting Memorial Tattoo
Image source: wickedwitchofstl
#53 Handwriting Or Signature Memorial Tattoo
Image source: gracedoestattoos
#54 Roman Numerals Memorial Tattoo
Image source: inkbyjustice
#55 Memorial Tattoo On The Back
“Memorial tattoo by Brandilyn Dunning at Blackmint Collective in OKC.”
Image source: commenter
#56 Memorial Family Tattoo
Image source: bagiatattoo
#57 Parents Memorial Tattoo
“My parents on the night they eloped. Done today by Tamara King at Skintricate Tattoo in Mississauga, ON. (Fun fact, today is my parents 33rd wedding anniversary).”
Image source: thatdudetreenz
#58 Dad Memorial Tattoo
“Portrait of my Dad done by Juilien at First Place Tattoos in Hackettstown, NJ.”
Image source: jmorr16
#59 Parents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: xixi.t2
#60 Memorial Tattoo On The Hand
Image source: tatouage_vixen
#61 Mom Memorial Tattoo
“Some of my recent works [Budapest, Hungary, Genesis Tattoo, Tamás Ömböli].”
Image source: omboli_ttt
#62 Dad Memorial Tattoo
“My Dad and Me – Jarred Boland at Sailors Devil, Bendigo, Australia.”
Image source: Sentry-TheDefiant
#63 Parents Memorial Tattoos
“My parents’ wedding photo. Done by Chewy at Wyld Chyld in Merrick, NY.”
Image source: ayy-shane
#64 Memorial Tattoo On The Forearm
Image source: lykantropie_ink
#65 Memorial Tattoo On The Forearm
Image source: janaitattoo
#66 Memorial Tattoo On The Arm
Image source: auktattoos
#67 Family Memorial Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbyharris
#68 Grandma Memorial Tattoo
“My giving tree tattoo in memory of my grandma (with me instead of the boy) by Kaley at Legacy Tattoo in London, Ontario.”
Image source: cup_o_cake
#69 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo On The Arm
Image source: danhof.tattoos
#70 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo On The Forearm
Image source: lucyloref_tattooartist
#71 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: nancygomeztattoo
#72 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: canberinktattoo
#73 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
Image source: beatriciaicia
#74 Pet Memorial Forearm Tattoo
“In memory of the best boy that ever lived! Done by aubry at empyrean in sandy springs, GA!”
Image source: farmingcats
#75 Memorial Tattoo Of Butterfly And Flowers
Image source: john.trower
#76 Anchor Memorial Tattoo
Image source: manoo_stich
#77 Handwriting Or Signature Memorial Tattoo
Image source: yeold.ironsights
#78 Memorial Tattoos On The Legs
Image source: badlittleyou
#79 Frog Memorial Tattoo
“Frog memorial by Cassie at Atlanta Ink. R.I.P. Leonard, 2015-2021.”
Image source: krisxxx
#80 Mom Memorial Tattoo
“A tattoo for my late mom, done by Ian at Steel n Ink in Collingwood, ON.”
Image source: NapTimeisMeTime
#81 Parents Memorial Tattoo
“Minimalistic Portrait of my parents with their signatures. Done at Red River Tattoo Company in Irvine, KY by Rebekkah Ratliff.”
Image source: Nordaktimus
#82 Grandparents Memorial Tattoo
“My grandparents first date 54 years ago done by Charis at 15th St. tattoo Edmond, OK.”
Image source: KornDog17
#83 Pet Memorial Tattoo
“My partners Paw. Not a day goes by without missing you my friend. Till we meet again.”
Image source: miss_rose318
#84 Anchor Memorial Tattoo
Image source: r.p.tattoo_art
#85 Anchor Memorial Tattoo On The Leg
Image source: dermadonnacustomtattoos
#86 Memorial Tattoo On The Arm
“Dainty things.”
Image source: katrinkz
