‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Set to Premiere in April 2025

The Last of Us fans, brace yourselves! On January 6, 2025, during Sony’s press conference at CES, Co-creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Druckmann announced that the highly anticipated The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Max in April 2025.
The sequel to the series, based on the acclaimed video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, will consist of seven episodes. Max released an announcement video on YouTube on January 7, 2025. The Last of Us Season 2 will continue the story of apocalypse survivors Joel, played by Pascal, Ellie, played by Ramsey, and Joel’s brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna. The upcoming installment will also introduce several new cast members, which include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. According to the official logline, the film’s plot picks up five years after the events of The Last of Us Season 1 and concludes as follows, setting the tone for what to expect from the season:
“Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”
The cast of The Last of Us Season 2 also includes Rutina Wesley as Maria, along with new cast members Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. The upcoming season will feature Catherine O’Hara as a guest star and new cast members Jeffrey Wright and Isabela Merced. The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Druckmann.
Kieran Culkin Revived His Fake Feud With Pedro Pascal
Kieran Culkin kept the hilarious gag between him and Pedro Pascal running on Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s Golden Globes 2025 red carpet pre-show. When the topic of Pascal was brought up, the Succession star asked why Pedro was absent from the awards shows. Ending his light banter as follows:
“Sorry, Pedro, were you not nominated this year? Next year. Maybe next year. When I won’t be.”
The actor went on to say that Pascal is a lovely man and that he hopes to work with him and Colman Domingo someday. Kieran Culkin won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.
The fake feud between Culkin and Pascal started at the 2024 Golden Globes, where the former won the award for Best Actor in a TV drama for his role in Succession. During his acceptance speech, he cracked up the crowd by saying, “ Suck it, Pedro!” — who was nominated for his role in The Last of Us. Pascal had shown up to the Emmy Awards a few weeks later wearing a sling owing to a shoulder injury. The actor cheekily told the press that it was a result of Culkin beating the “shit” out of him.
The Last of Us Season 2 premieres in April 2025. A specific release date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, you can stream the show’s previous season on Max.
|The Last of Us
|Cast
|Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge
|Release Date
|Season 1: January 15, 2023; Season 2: April 2025 (upcoming)
|Stream On
|Max (formerly HBO Max)
|Directed by
|Various directors, including Craig Mazin and Ali Abbasi
|Produced by
|Naughty Dog, PlayStation Productions, The Mighty Mint, Word Games
|Based On
|The Last of Us video game by Naughty Dog
|Plot Summary
|Post-apocalyptic journey of Joel and Ellie as they navigate a world ravaged by a deadly fungal outbreak.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Gustavo Santaolalla
|Current Status
|Season 1 aired in 2023; Season 2 premieres April 2025 on Max.
