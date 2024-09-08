The Perfect Couple Cast: Who Stars in the Netflix Mystery Drama Series?

The star-studded The Perfect Couple cast has got television audiences excited about the 2024 miniseries. Recently, Netflix has proven itself as a go-to platform for gripping mystery dramas. Netflix’s The Perfect Couple miniseries is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel of the same name. Developed by Jenna Lamia, The Perfect Couple weaves a complex narrative of love, deceit, and murder.
Like any worthy whodunnit series, it promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. In The Perfect Couple, a high-profile summer wedding of the wealthy Winbury family turns into a nightmare after a body is found on their Nantucket home beach. However, the compelling plot is only one part of the equation—its star-studded cast plays a significant role in bringing the story to life. These are the talented ensemble that make up The Perfect Couple cast.
Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury
Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman plays the matriarch of the Winbury family, Greer Garrison Winbury. The character is the mother of the groom, a bestselling author with her Dolly Hardaway murder mystery novel series, and a prominent figure in the show’s narrative. With Winbury’s wealth and social status, Greer isn’t thrilled and welcoming to her son’s fiancée.
Although reluctantly set for an elaborate wedding, her character harbors secrets that could unravel her perfect image. As one of Hollywood’s most famous and most successful actresses, Nicole Kidman needs little introduction. The American-born Australian actress is known for her Oscar-nominated performances in Moulin Rouge! (2001), The Hours (2002), Rabbit Hole (2010), Lion (2016), and Being the Ricardos (2021). She’s also known for her roles in Batman Forever (1995), The Interpreter (2005), The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), and Aquaman movies.
Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury
Emmy-nominated actor Liev Schreiber joins The Perfect Couple cast as the patriarch of the Winbury family, Tag Winbury. Tag is Greer’s husband, father to their three children, and a successful businessman. As father of the groom, Tag tries to hold together a family that is unraveling under the strain of the wedding and the murder investigation. Liev Schreiber is famous for portraying the title character in the Showtime crime drama series Ray Donovan (2013–2020). He’s also known for his roles in three Scream films (1996–2000), The Hurricane (1999), The Manchurian Candidate (2004), and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).
Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks
Irish actress Eve Hewson also joins The Perfect Couple cast as the bride-to-be, Amelia Sacks. Amelia comes from a humble background compared to her soon-to-be wealthy in-laws, and this dynamic is crucial in the series. While she unarguably loves her fiancé, she realizes joining the Winbury family is no piece of cake. As the central figure in the wedding, Amelia is thrust into the murder investigation, and her relationship with her future family becomes tense. Eve Hewson is known for roles in The Luminaries (2020), Tesla (2020), Behind Her Eyes (2021), Bad Sisters (2022), and Flora and Son (2023).
Billy Howle as Benji Winbury
Benji Winbury is the middle child of the wealthy Winbury family. A perfect gentleman, Benji is the groom, with a painting hobby. Besides his family’s drama and secrets, Benji is in awe of his bride-to-be, irrespective of his mother’s opinions. British actor Billy Howle is cast as Benji Winbury. The actor is known for Glue (2014), The Seagull (2018), Outlaw King (2018), MotherFatherSon (2019), and The Serpent (2021).
Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury
Emmy-nominated actress Dakota Fanning is another family face joining The Perfect Couple cast. Fanning plays Abby Winbury, the wife of Benji’s older brother, Thomas. Although married into the family, Abby has mastered the art of conforming and behaving like the Winburys. She’s pregnant with her and Thomas’s first child.
Although she seems helpless, she has spent her time in the Winbury family gathering dirt on everyone, making her a natural gossip. Starting her career as a child actor, fans of the actress have been more excited about her appearances in notable projects in recent times. Dakota Fanning recently starred in The Alienist (2018–2020), The First Lady (2022), The Equalizer 3 (2023), Ripley (2024), and The Watchers (2024).
Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco
Meghann Fahy, known for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus, joins The Perfect Couple cast as Merritt Monaco. Merritt is Amelia Sacks’ best friend and maid of honor. She’s a bubbly social media influencer with a secret connection to the Winburys. Meghann Fahy brings a sharp edge to the character and is central to the unfolding investigation in the miniseries. Besides The White Lotus, Meghann Fahy is known for roles in One Life to Live (2010–2012) and The Bold Type (2017–2021).
Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry
Actress Donna Lynne Champlin joins The Perfect Couple cast as Detective Nikki Henry. Like any great whodunnit, Detective Nikki Henry is in the middle of the crime scene, investigating the cause of death and possibly catching the killer. Donna Lynne Champlin is famous for playing Paula Proctor in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She also starred in Another Period (2018) and The First Lady (2022).
Other The Perfect Couple Cast Members
Irish actor Jack Reynor plays Benji’s older brother, Thomas, the first child of the Winbury family. American actor Sam Nivola is cast as Will Winbury, Benji’s younger brother. Michael Beach and Mia Isaac join The Perfect Couple cast as Chief of Police Dan Carter and his daughter Chloe Carter. Completing the main cast is Indian actor Ishaan Khatter, cast as Benji Winbury’s best friend, Shooter Dival. Also worthy of mention is French actress and singer Isabelle Adjani, who plays Isabel Nallet, a French friend of the Winbury family. Besides the star-studded The Perfect Couple cast series, Netflix’s mythological dark comedy Kaos also has an incredible cast.
