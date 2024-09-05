Kaos Cast: Who Stars in Netflix’s Mythological Dark Comedy?

The Kaos cast brings together a dynamic mix of seasoned actors and rising stars for a fresh take on Greek mythology. Kaos, Netflix’s mythological comedy series, is a unique blend of mythology, dark comedy, and modern-day storytelling. The show was created by British writer and actor Charlie Covell, the writer of The End of the F***ing World TV series. The 8-episode first season of Kaos premiered on August 29, 2024.
In Kaos, the all-powerful god Zeus increasingly gets insecure and paranoid over a prophecy foretelling the end of his reign. As he does his best to prevent the prophecy, he becomes vengeful to his loyal devotees. With Jeff Goldblum leading the Kaos cast, the show delivers a quirky and modern twist on ancient mythological tales. If Greek mythology is your thing, here’s your guide to knowing the top Kaos cast and the characters they portray.
Jeff Goldblum as Zeus
Kaos’ Zeus may have substituted Mount Olympus for a mega-mansion, but he’s still the all-powerful, megalomaniac yet insecure King of the gods. A wrinkle on his forehead kick-starts his paranoia into believing a prophecy (“A line appears, the order wanes, the Family falls, and Kaos reigns”) will end his reign.
With several lines appearing throughout Kaos, Zeus’ insecurity and paranoia only push his closest family and allies farther away. Academy Award-nominated actor Jeff Goldblum does justice in portraying a modern-day, neurotic Zeus. Goldblum is known for his roles in Jurassic Park (1993), Independence Day (1996), and Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).
Janet McTeer as Hera
English actress Janet McTeer joins the Kaos cast, portraying Hera, the goddess of marriage, women, and family. Hera is Zeus’ sister-wife and queen of the gods. In Kaos, Hera’s character is layered with dark humor and complexity, particularly in her tumultuous relationship with Zeus. The two-time Academy Award-nominated actress is known for her roles in Tumbleweeds (1999), Into the Storm (2009), Albert Nobbs (2011), Sorry for Your Loss (2018–2019), Ozark (2018–2020), and The Menu (2022).
Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus
Although famous as the god of wine-making, Kaos’ Dionysus is just a son looking to please his father, Zeus, and hopefully take on more responsibilities. However, with Zeus’s paranoia and insecurity, everyone, including Dionysus, becomes a suspect in truncating Zeus’ reign. British actor Nabhaan Rizwan joins the Kaos cast as Dionysus. Nabhaan Rizwan is known for his roles in Informer (2018), Station Eleven (2021–2022), and Juice (2023).
Stephen Dillane as Prometheus
Prometheus is a titan and the god of fire. His defiance of the gods by helping humanity with fire sees the character hung on a cliff for most of season 1. Prometheus also serves as Kaos’ narrator. Famous British actor Stephen Dillane portrays Prometheus. Stephen Dillane is popularly known for playing Stannis Baratheon in HBO’s Game of Thrones. He also starred in The Tunnel (2014–2017) and Alex Rider (2020–2024),
David Thewlis as Hades
English actor and filmmaker David Thewlis joins the Koas cast, portraying the King of the underworld and god of the dead, Hades. Although largely portrayed as evil and wicked, David Thewlis’ Hades gives audiences a unique and satirical look at the character. Hades is often portrayed in black and white in Kaos. David Thewlis is largely recognized for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series. He’s also known for his roles in Kingdom of Heaven (2005), The Theory of Everything (2014), Fargo (2017), The Sandman (2022), and The Artful Dodger (2023).
Aurora Perrineau as Riddy (Eurydice)
Riddy is introduced in Kaos while shopping at a store. A mysterious woman advises her to leave her husband, Orpheus. Riddy is a mortal who finds herself entangled in the world of the gods. As a character outside the traditional mythological pantheon, Riddy offers a human perspective in a world dominated by gods.
In Kaos, Riddy plays a central character in the show’s narrative. American actress and model Aurora Perrineau portrays Riddy in Kaos. Aurora Perrineau is known for her roles in Jem and the Holograms (2015), Truth or Dare (2018), When They See Us (2019), and Westworld (2022).
Cliff Curtis as Poseidon
Cliff Curtis takes on the role of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. In Kaos, Poseidon substitutes his trident for a much laid-back, pleasure-seeking yacht life. The New Zealand actor breathes life into Kaos’ take on a modern-day Poseidon. On television, Cliff Curtis has starred in notable TV shows like The Insider (1999), Collateral Damage (2002), The Last Airbender (2010), the Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead (2015–2017), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).
Killian Scott as Orpheus
Irish actor Killian Scott plays Orpheus, the legendary musician and poet who could charm anyone with his music. Like his mythological fate, Kaos’ Orpheus goes to the underworld to retrieve his wife, Eurydice (Riddy). Killian Scott is famous for his roles in Love/Hate (2010–2014) and the 2023 Secret Invasion miniseries.
Misia Butler as Caeneus
The Caeneus character is introduced in the underworld and is surprisingly promoted to a diver. Caeneus is one of the central characters in Kaos, whose story and mission will shape the series. British actor Misia Butler portrays Caeneus in Kaos. Before Kaos, Misia Butler starred in the 2018 Kiss Me First TV series and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (2022).
Other Notable Kaos Cast & Characters
Joining the list of Greek mythological characters in Kaos is none other than Medusa. The character is portrayed by American actress and TV personality Debi Mazar. British actress Leila Farzad portrays Ari (Ariadne), the daughter of King Minos of Crete. Also joining the cast is Irish actor Stanley Townsend, who portrays Minos, the ruler of Crete. Welsh actress Rakie Ayola portrays Hades’ wife, Persephone. After the amazing performances from the Kaos cast, here are other TV shows to watch in 2024 while waiting for an update on Kaos season 2.
