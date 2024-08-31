Independence Day: Who Starred in the Classic Hit?

The Independence Day cast and the movie’s success make it one of the most iconic science fiction films of the 1990s. The movie was an all-around success, receiving special praise for its thrilling action sequences, impressive special effects, and electrifying star-studded cast. Produced on a $75 million budget, Independence Day smashed the year’s Box Office earnings, grossing $817.4 million to become the highest-grossing film of 1996.
Renowned German science fiction and disaster films director Roland Emmerich directed and co-wrote the movie’s screenplay. While not entirely an original story, Independence Day takes an approach to an alien invasion, and humanity’s desperate attempt for survival endeared it to the hearts of critics and audiences alike. Here’s a closer look at the key actors who brought the iconic movie to life.
Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller
Famed actor Will Smith led the Independence Day cast, playing Captain Steven Hiller. Smith’s character is a charismatic U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 pilot who becomes one of the movie’s central heroes. Will Smith’s casting and performance on Independence Day was a defining point in his career. It helped solidify his status as one of Hollywood’s leading man actors. Before Independence Day, Will Smith had made an impression in Six Degrees of Separation (1993) and the first installment of the Bad Boys film series. His transition to the big screen was championed by the success of his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air performance on television.
Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore
President Thomas J. Whitmore had a slow start in Independence Day. Playing the role of the U.S. president, the former fighter pilot soon became one of the movie’s iconic characters. With the catastrophic alien attack on U.S. soil, President Whitmore showed strength and courage to become one of cinema’s greatest depictions of an American president.
His iconic July 4th speech jn Independence Day remains one of the movie’s highlights. President Whitmore refused to hide in a makeshift bunker or stay surrounded by the Secret Service. He joined the fight as a former fighter pilot. Bill Pullman played President Whitmore in Independence Day. His performance brought a mix of gravitas and reliability to the role. Few actors could have pulled off playing President Whitmore as successfully as Pullman did.
Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson
Jeff Goldblum also joined the Independence Day cast in a supporting role as MIT-educated satellite engineer David Levinson. It was David, a neurotic cable technician and environmentalist, who uncovered the aliens’ plans to annihilate Earth’s major cities. David Levinson’s quick thinking and expertise in technology played a crucial role in devising a plan to defeat the extraterrestrial invaders. Jeff Goldblum, whose film debut was in 1974, has starred in several movies. Before Independence Day, Goldblum was known for portraying Seth Brundle in the 1986 The Fly and Dr. Ian Malcolm in the 1993 Jurassic Park.
Vivica A. Fox as Jasmine Dubrow
Actress Vivica A. Fox portrayed Jasmine Dubrow, a single mother and exotic dancer. She’s in a relationship with Captain Steven Hiller. Jasmine is portrayed as a strong, resourceful character who manages to survive the alien attack and rescue others, including First Lady Marilyn Whitmore (Mary McDonnell). Independence Day was Vivica A. Fox’s first big-budget film. However, she already had a successful television career, known for her roles in Days of Our Lives (1988), Generations (1989–1991), Out All Night (1992–1993), and The Young and the Restless (1994–1995).
Brent Spiner as Dr. Brackish Okun
Brent Spiner was also part of the Independence Day cast, playing Dr. Brackish Okun. The eccentric and somewhat unhinged scientist is introduced as the leading scientist of the top-secret Area 51 research facility. Dr. Okun provided comic relief and crucial information about the aliens. He allegedly met his grim fate after he was attacked by one of the extraterrestrials and used as a mouthpiece to relay their plans. Before his casting in Independence Day, Brent Spiner was famous for portraying Lt. Commander Data in Star Trek Generations (1994). He had played the character on television in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series from 1987 to 1994.
Randy Quaid as Russell Casse
Randy Quaid played Russell Casse, a former fighter pilot and crop-duster. Russell Casse is a somewhat tragicomic character, as he believes aliens abducted him in the past. This led to living a life of alcoholism and ridicule. However, he ultimately redeems himself in a heroic act of self-sacrifice during the movie’s climactic battle. A few of Randy Quaid’s notable roles before Independence Day include The Last Detail (1973), Midnight Express (1978), A Streetcar Named Desire (1984), National Lampoon’s Vacation films, and LBJ: The Early Years (1987).
Harvey Fierstein as Marty Gilbert
Although the character had a brief screen time, Marty Gilbert is memorable for his frantic efforts to survive as chaos ensues. Actor Harvey Fierstein was a worthy addition to the Independence Day cast, adding humor in the backdrop of an apparent alien invasion. With a successful career on stage and screen, Harvey Fierstein is known for his distinctive voice.
Judd Hirsch as Julius Levinson
Actor Judd Hirsch was cast as Julius Levinson in Independence Day. Julis was the wisecracking father of David Levinson. He’s a retired immigrant who adds humor and heart to the film, particularly through his interactions with his son and other characters. Judd Hirsch was one of the veteran actors among the Independence Day cast. He was known for Delvecchio (1976–1977), Taxi (1978–1983), Ordinary People (1980), and Dear John (1988–1992).
Other notable Independence Day cast members include Robert Loggia (as USMC General William Grey), Margaret Colin (as White House Communications Director Constance Spano), and James Rebhorn (as Secretary of Defense Albert Nimziki). Adam Baldwin and James Duval were also cast as USAF Major Mitchell and Miguel Casse. Although the Independence Day cast and storyline helped make the movie successful, its 2016 sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, was a financial disappointment.
Follow Us