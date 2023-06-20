Secret Invasion Cast and Where You Know Them From

With the first scene of Marvel’s Secret Invasion available to watch, fans have a clear glimpse of what to expect from this upcoming espionage drama on Disney +. Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the former Shield director is gearing up for one last fight to protect the world from an alien invasion that’s been building up for decades. With the fate of the world on the line, Secret Invasion is easily one the most anticipated Marvel series of 2023.
While some show stars are easily recognizable because they’ve made numerous appearances in the MCU, others are new to the comic book world of superheroes and aliens. If you’re curious about where you’ve seen these actors before, this article details their role in the series and what projects they’ve worked on before. Below is the star-studded cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion and where you know them from.
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Fury is a well-known character in the MCU and Marvel comic books as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Marvel’s phase 5, he finally gets his solo series. He is one of the original stars of the MCU, but the dark tone of his upcoming series suggests that Fury is in deep trouble and gearing up for one last fight. Aside from his work on Marvel projects like Iron Man (2008), The Avengers (2012), and Captain Marvel (2019), Jackson is also known for movies like Shaft (2000), Snakes on a Plane (2006), Django Unchained (2012), and Pulp Fiction (1994). Here is a list of Jackson’s best characters in movies.
Ben Mendelsohn as Talos
Talos, a Skrull, first appeared in the MCU in Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn plays a friendly skrull who’s helped Fury over the years, most recently in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In this series, Talos helps Fury uncover the Skrulls, who are impersonating humans and superheroes worldwide. Even though his people feel he is a traitor for having trusted Fury and The Avengers to help, them find a home decades ago.
Mendelsohn is a popular tv and movie actor, having appeared in TV shows like Bloodline (2015-2017), To Catch a Killer (2023), The Outsider (2020). He is also known for his work in movies like Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), Knowing (2009), The King (2019), Robin Hood (2018), and Mississippi Grind (2015). He is also credited to appear in the upcoming movie, The Marvels (2023).
Emilia Clarke as G’iah
The mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke, has been cast as G’iah, Talos’ daughter and a freedom fighter in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. When she appeared in Captain Marvel, she was only a child. Now she is a young woman. Clarke is more famous for shows like Game of Thrones (2011-2019) and movies like Me Before You (2016), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Terminator Genisys (2015), Last Christmas (2019), and Voice from the Stone (2017).
Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik
The big bad in this MCU series is Gravik played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. Gravik is a Skrull who creates a faction of Skrull extremists to get what they were promised when they came to Earth as refugees. They are tired of asking politely and waiting to get what they are owed. In the Secret Invasion trailer, Gravik extends his grout-like hand, suggesting that some Skrulls have mutated and gained super-human abilities while on Earth. Adir is most known for his role in the Netflix series, The OA (2016-2019), Peaky Blinder (2013-2022), and movies like One Night in Miami (2020), High Fidelity (2020), and The Commuter (2018). He is set to appear in upcoming films like Barbie (2023) and Bob Marley: One Love (2024).
Olivia Colman
Making her MCU debut, Olivia Colman has been cast as an MI6 agent who, according to the Secret Invasion trailer, appears to be reluctant to help Fury in his mission. The English actress is known for her comedic and dramatic roles on tv and in movies. Some of her award-winning work is in Netflix’s The Crown (2016-). Fans can see more of her work in tv shows like Broadchurch (2013-2017), Fleabag (2016-2019), Heartstopper (2022), Great Expectations (2023), and movies like Empire of Light (2022), The Lost Daughter (2021)and Murder on Orient Express (2017).
Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross
Martin Freeman seems to be a recurring character in the MCU, and with how fun and adaptable his character is, it’s not surprising Marvel keeps adding him to all these projects. His most recent appearance was in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he helps Shuri as she deals with her mother and brother’s death and takes on the mantle of the Black Panther. Freeman is most known for his roles in Sherlock, The Hobbit movies, A Confession (2019), Cargo (2017), The Responder (2022), and StartUp (2016-2018).
Don Cheadle as James Rhodes
Don Cheadle, aka War Machine, isn’t the Avenger fans have come to love. In Secret Invasion season 1, he might not even dawn his iron suit because he is focused on being the president’s righthand man. Rhodes is more of a political animal in this series which will be refreshing to see before he stars in his upcoming series, Armor Wars. Cheadle’s most popular movies include Hotel Rwanda (2004), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), Crash (2004), and the series House of Lies (2012-2016).
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
Hill is known for being Nick Fury’s right-hand woman and the deputy director of S.H.I.E.L.D. But after it was revealed in Spider-Man Far From Home that Talos’ wife had impersonated her, it will be interesting to know what she’s been up to all this time. Is she in space with Nick Fury? The last time she appeared on screen was during Tony Stark’s funeral after making a return after the snap. Fans know Smulders from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (2013-2020), Stumptown (2019-2020), Friends From College (2017-2019), and movies like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), Safe Haven (2013), and Results (2015).