“Matcha Tastes Like Grass”: 30 Unpopular Opinions You’ll Either Strongly Agree Or Disagree With

Let’s be real – you’ve got at least one opinion that would make everyone at dinner go quiet. Maybe more than one. And hey, that’s fine! Some hot takes just aren’t made for group chats or family dinners. But that doesn’t mean they’re wrong. 

This time, we’ve gathered 30 new unpopular opinions covering everything from food & travel to work & life. 

If you missed the last batch of unpopular opinions, you can check it out here!

No need to overthink it – just scroll through, pick a side, and see how your opinions stack up against everyone else’s. 🌶️

#1 Fancy Restaurants Are Scams

#2 Linkedin Is Just Facebook For Corporate People

#3 Awards Don’t Make A Movie Good

#4 Most “Life Hacks” Make Life Harder, Not Easier

#5 Being Busy Isn’t The Same As Being Productive

#6 Most People Don’t Want Advice – They Want Validation

#7 Having Kids Doesn’t Make You More Mature

#8 Matcha Tastes Like Grass

#9 You Don’t Need To “Love Yourself First” To Love Someone Else

#10 Karma Isn’t Real

#11 The 10,000 Steps Rule Is Marketing, Not Science

#12 The 5-Day Work Week Is Outdated

#13 Humans Aren’t Naturally Good

#14 People Care More About Looking Kind Than Being Kind

#15 People Who Say “I Hate Drama” Are Usually The Source Of It

#16 Music Peaked In The 2000s

#17 Vacations Are More Stressful Than Relaxing

#18 Minimalism Is Just Another Form Of Consumerism

#19 Taking Photos Ruins The Moment More Than It Captures It

#20 Taylor Swift’s Music All Sounds The Same

#21 People Pretend To Like Black Licorice

#22 AI Will Make Most Jobs Easier, Not Worse

#23 Self-Discipline Is More Powerful Than Motivation

#24 Meditation Is Boring

#25 Music Festivals Are Overpriced Chaos

#26 Pumpkin Spice Is Overhyped Every Fall

#27 Personality Tests Are Modern Astrology

#28 Aging Is Underrated – Wisdom Is Better Than Youth

#29 Cooking Isn’t A Life Skill Everyone Needs

#30 Being Realistic Is Better Than Being Optimistic

