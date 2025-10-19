“Matcha Tastes Like Grass”: 30 Unpopular Opinions You’ll Either Strongly Agree Or Disagree With

Let’s be real – you’ve got at least one opinion that would make everyone at dinner go quiet. Maybe more than one. And hey, that’s fine! Some hot takes just aren’t made for group chats or family dinners. But that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
This time, we’ve gathered 30 new unpopular opinions covering everything from food & travel to work & life.
If you missed the last batch of unpopular opinions, you can check it out here!
No need to overthink it – just scroll through, pick a side, and see how your opinions stack up against everyone else’s. 🌶️
#1 Fancy Restaurants Are Scams
Image source: Brett Sayles
#2 Linkedin Is Just Facebook For Corporate People
Image source: Bastian Riccardi
#3 Awards Don’t Make A Movie Good
Image source: Engin Akyurt
#4 Most “Life Hacks” Make Life Harder, Not Easier
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#5 Being Busy Isn’t The Same As Being Productive
Image source: Czapp Árpád
#6 Most People Don’t Want Advice – They Want Validation
Image source: cottonbro studio
#7 Having Kids Doesn’t Make You More Mature
Image source: PNW Production
#8 Matcha Tastes Like Grass
Image source: NipananLifestyle.com
#9 You Don’t Need To “Love Yourself First” To Love Someone Else
Image source: Porapak Apichodilok
#10 Karma Isn’t Real
Image source: The Moral Compass
#11 The 10,000 Steps Rule Is Marketing, Not Science
Image source: Ketut Subiyanto
#12 The 5-Day Work Week Is Outdated
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#13 Humans Aren’t Naturally Good
Image source: Anastasia Shuraeva
#14 People Care More About Looking Kind Than Being Kind
Image source: Ron Lach
#15 People Who Say “I Hate Drama” Are Usually The Source Of It
Image source: cottonbro studio
#16 Music Peaked In The 2000s
Image source: Mick Haupt
#17 Vacations Are More Stressful Than Relaxing
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#18 Minimalism Is Just Another Form Of Consumerism
Image source: Satin and Slate Interiors
#19 Taking Photos Ruins The Moment More Than It Captures It
Image source: Kaique Rocha
#20 Taylor Swift’s Music All Sounds The Same
Image source: Youtube
#21 People Pretend To Like Black Licorice
Image source: Pikaluk
#22 AI Will Make Most Jobs Easier, Not Worse
Image source: cottonbro studio
#23 Self-Discipline Is More Powerful Than Motivation
Image source: cottonbro studio
#24 Meditation Is Boring
Image source: Maik Kleinert
#25 Music Festivals Are Overpriced Chaos
Image source: Wendy Wei
#26 Pumpkin Spice Is Overhyped Every Fall
Image source: Allrecipes
#27 Personality Tests Are Modern Astrology
Image source: DDI
#28 Aging Is Underrated – Wisdom Is Better Than Youth
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#29 Cooking Isn’t A Life Skill Everyone Needs
Image source: On Shot
#30 Being Realistic Is Better Than Being Optimistic
Image source: Barbara Olsen
