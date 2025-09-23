Hey Pandas, What’s Your “Don’t Knock It Til You Try It” Life Hack?

We all have those quirky tricks that actually make life easier, even if they sound a little weird at first. I want to hear yours—what’s your ultimate “don’t knock it til you try it” life hack?
#1
Actually talking, in person, to another human being without the use of technology. It’s really amazing how much you can learn from that conversation. You can see the person’s facial expressions and tone of voice, which eliminates ANY confusion on what they meant when they said something.
Too many people are relying on electronics for EVERYTHING and miscommunication is abundant.
#2
One of my favorite “don’t knock it til you try it” life hacks is taking a 5–10 minute walk right after eating. It sounds so simple that I used to dismiss it, but wow — it helps digestion, clears my head, and even sparks new ideas. I’ve solved more work problems on those little walks than staring at my screen for hours.
Sometimes the smallest, easiest changes make the biggest difference once you actually give them a shot. 🚶♀️✨
#3
Foods from different cultures. I have found numerous favorites from South America, Asia, Eastern Europe, and especially Africa.
#4
Clove oil in your floor cleaner to repel crawly bugs from coming in your home.
#5
Say it out loud to another person who’s willing to listen.
Failing that, stand in front of a mirror and say it out loud to yourself.
Failing that, write it down on paper then read it back to yourself.
There are a *lot* of bad things in my head (as well as a steel fragment from a grenade and a titanium plate over the hole it made on it’s way in). One of the ways I learned to stop tearing myself apart in a downward spiral of intrusive thoughts, replaying memories that feel just as real now as they did at the time, getting trapped in my own head, and the destructive behaviour that goes hand in hand with that kind of thing was to express it.
It’s so easy to start out with a negative thought or memory and let it go round and round and round in your head. With every lap it does, it gets bigger, more powerful, and more destructive – and without mindfulness you’ll end up half a mile underwater before you even realise it’s raining. Putting that thought out in the open makes it “real” though, which provides a grounding point and sometimes makes it a little bit easier to see things from a neutral or outside perspective rather than from the bottom of a pit of despair.
It’s a process rather than an event. It doesn’t have to be perfect, or fast, or hard work – baby steps are good, a single baby step is even better. This coping skill helped to bring me back right from the very edge, so maybe it’ll help someone else too.
#6
When everything is overwhelming or miserable, pet an animal. If there are no animals in your home, visit a friend with a pet or a shelter or a cat cafe. But find an animal who wants to be petted, and the toxins of life will start to drain away.
#7
Say I love you to your kids including the adult ones!
