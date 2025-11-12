Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

by

South Korea is full of talented artists, and Myeong-Minho is one of them. This man is slowly but surely taking over the hearts of people all over the internet with his beautiful drawings. And after looking at them, you might feel the beauty of falling in love yourself.

Myeong-Minho draws cozy, intimate daily moments of a cute couple’s lives – from cooking, napping together, to travel. The cat that can be seen in most of Myeong drawing ideas is inspired by his real-life cat Dorim. “Dorim has a lot of charm and playfulness like a puppy,” illustrator wrote on his Instagram. “He is really cute and pretty, except for his hand and claws.” Myeong-Minho adopted the kitten when in the early fall of 2016, a woman came to him when he was drawing near The Dorimcheon river and asked him to hold the cat for a few minutes but then disappeared. And so the kitten left in the artist’s hands.

Myeong-Minho is an amazing illustrator whose warm and cute drawings are worth the praise and recognition, so take a look at some of his creations below.

More info: Instagram | grafolio.com

#1 Simply Being With You

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#2 Waiting For A Cosy Weekend With You

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#3 Doing Daily Chores

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#4 Sharing With You

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#5 Helping You With Your Hair After A Hard Day

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#6 Sharing Memories Of Our Lives Together

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#7 Keeping You Warm

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#8 Wishing You Good Night

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#9 Listening To The Rain

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#10 Finding Happiness Together

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#11 Being Happy About Our Love As Beautiful As Ever

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#12 Watching Movies With You

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#13 Lying In The Grass

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#14 Having A Playful Conversation

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#15 Seeing You As My Rainbow

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#16 Enjoying Romance

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#17 Remembering The Details

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#18 Painting Our Love

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#19 Caring For Plants

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#20 Cooking In The Morning

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#21 Confessing

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#22 Remembering You And I

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#23 Being Afraid To Tell You The Truth

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#24 Sitting In A Sunlit Window

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#25 Spending Time

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

#26 Knowing That You’re More Important Than The Cold!

Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

Image source: 93.minho

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dutch Television Welcomes President Trump in his Own Words
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2017
“That Foundation Has Botox In It”: Martha Stewart’s Recent Glow Up Sparks Hilarious Reactions
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2025
What Happens When Photoshop Requests Go Hilariously Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A 4-Year-Old Japanese Lolita Is Getting Popular On Instagram
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Inside New Zealand’s Abandoned Waiwera Hot Pools: A Forgotten Water Park Frozen In Time
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
What We Learned from the Love, Victor Trailer
3 min read
May, 31, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.