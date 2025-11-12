Korean Artist Illustrates The Daily Life Of A Loving Couple In An Intimate Way

South Korea is full of talented artists, and Myeong-Minho is one of them. This man is slowly but surely taking over the hearts of people all over the internet with his beautiful drawings. And after looking at them, you might feel the beauty of falling in love yourself.
Myeong-Minho draws cozy, intimate daily moments of a cute couple’s lives – from cooking, napping together, to travel. The cat that can be seen in most of Myeong drawing ideas is inspired by his real-life cat Dorim. “Dorim has a lot of charm and playfulness like a puppy,” illustrator wrote on his Instagram. “He is really cute and pretty, except for his hand and claws.” Myeong-Minho adopted the kitten when in the early fall of 2016, a woman came to him when he was drawing near The Dorimcheon river and asked him to hold the cat for a few minutes but then disappeared. And so the kitten left in the artist’s hands.
Myeong-Minho is an amazing illustrator whose warm and cute drawings are worth the praise and recognition, so take a look at some of his creations below.
More info: Instagram | grafolio.com
#1 Simply Being With You
Image source: 93.minho
#2 Waiting For A Cosy Weekend With You
Image source: 93.minho
#3 Doing Daily Chores
Image source: 93.minho
#4 Sharing With You
Image source: 93.minho
#5 Helping You With Your Hair After A Hard Day
Image source: 93.minho
#6 Sharing Memories Of Our Lives Together
Image source: 93.minho
#7 Keeping You Warm
Image source: 93.minho
#8 Wishing You Good Night
Image source: 93.minho
#9 Listening To The Rain
Image source: 93.minho
#10 Finding Happiness Together
Image source: 93.minho
#11 Being Happy About Our Love As Beautiful As Ever
Image source: 93.minho
#12 Watching Movies With You
Image source: 93.minho
#13 Lying In The Grass
Image source: 93.minho
#14 Having A Playful Conversation
Image source: 93.minho
#15 Seeing You As My Rainbow
Image source: 93.minho
#16 Enjoying Romance
Image source: 93.minho
#17 Remembering The Details
Image source: 93.minho
#18 Painting Our Love
Image source: 93.minho
#19 Caring For Plants
Image source: 93.minho
#20 Cooking In The Morning
Image source: 93.minho
#21 Confessing
Image source: 93.minho
#22 Remembering You And I
Image source: 93.minho
#23 Being Afraid To Tell You The Truth
Image source: 93.minho
#24 Sitting In A Sunlit Window
Image source: 93.minho
#25 Spending Time
Image source: 93.minho
#26 Knowing That You’re More Important Than The Cold!
Image source: 93.minho
Follow Us