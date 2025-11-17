50 Funny, Spot-On And Savage Reactions To The Coronation From People Who Said What Everyone Else Was Thinking

On Saturday, May 6th, 2023, the whole world watched as Britain’s new king, King Charles III, had his official coronation. It was a beautiful event with more than 2,000 guests in attendance, but even a historic day such as this is not immune to the cheeky British sense of humor.

Following the coronation, amused viewers have been sharing their most hilarious reactions online, so we’ve gathered some of our personal favorites down below. Whether you tuned in to watch the coronation live or not, we hope you enjoy these reactions that find the comedy in the whole occasion. So pour yourself a nice cup of tea, and be sure to upvote the pics you think even the royal family might appreciate!

#1

Image source: TribesBritannia

#2

Image source: nicolathorp_

#3

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?

Image source: maureoko

#4

Image source: edwardderuiter

#5

Image source: ArchewellBaby

#6

Image source: mattcoyney

#7

Image source: kevinddaly

#8

Image source: garwboy

#9

Image source: JamesMelville

#10

Image source: BurnerRoyalty

#11

Look at me Rex Banner, I have a new crown.

Image source: tr0lleyjack

#12

Image source: JRsArmchair

#13

Image source: DavidMuttering

#14

Image source: daliagebrial

#15

Image source: JimMFelton

#16

Image source: BareLeft

#17

Image source: robertflorence

#18

Image source: JimMFelton

#19

Image source: MumsyNancy

#20

Image source: PushTheSutton

#21

Image source: janehill64

#22

Image source: mostly_grumpy

#23

Image source: hannahrosewoods

#24

Image source: domjoly

#25

Image source: elliot_gonzalez

#26

Image source: scottygb

#27

Image source: tew1984

#28

Image source: DanRebellato

#29

Image source: Baddiel

#30

Image source: ItsJohnRain

#31

Image source: richardmorrisuk

#32

Image source: MooseAllain

#33

Image source: bobbicee

#34

Image source: SophLouiseHall

#35

Image source: katchatlaw

#36

Image source: NickBryantNY

#37

Image source: Kevin_Maguire

#38

Image source: JimMFelton

#39

Image source: IrvineWelsh

#40

Image source: keirshiels

#41

Image source: Sathnam

#42

Image source: gregjames

#43

Image source: MooseAllain

#44

Image source: CountBinface

#45

Image source: Luiseach

#46

Image source: ifnotnowdigital

#47

Image source: GaddersII

#48

Image source: Flying_Inside

#49

Image source: daraobriain

#50

Image source: marknelsoncomic

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
