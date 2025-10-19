“The Facelift Dropped So Fast”: Fans Have Wild Reactions About Kris Jenner’s Latest Public Appearance

Kim Kardashian was seen with her mother, Kris Jenner, in what has been described as a “rare” public appearance together at the October 16 premiere of the new Hulu series, All’s Fair, and fans are talking plastic surgery.
While the daughter slayed as she usually does, the mother’s outfit made Kardashian’s designer piece look – to use the term In Style applied – “muted.”
Another aspect that drew netizens’ attention is the mother’s features, which appeared significantly less smoothed out than they did in her September MAC ad campaign.
Kim Kardashian showed off a designer dress with a power hairstyle, but the look was not enough to match her mother’s
Image credits: krisjenner
The photo that has X whirring depicts the 44-year-old actress and businesswoman and her 69-year-old mother posing for a photo at the premiere on Thursday.
The Kardashian can be seen donning a reflective gray-brown “liquid” gown that mushrooms and crumples from the waist down.
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty
Starting just below her abdomen, the Schiaparelli number leans into sleek, meshy, skin-colored sleeveless that is supported only by a thin halter around her neck.
Her hair, perhaps as a tribute to the professional setting of the series, was tied back into a neat power bun.
Netizens looked past the flashy attire and focused on Kris Jenner’s face
Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty
But when the soon-to-be septuagenarian Jenner, who served as All’s Fair’s executive producer, stood next to Kardashian on the 44-year-old’s big night, she snatched up the attention with her bright yellow outfit.
She complemented a coat dress by Givenchy with a stylish black satin belt tied into an untidy bow in front.
She wore black stockings, gloves, and heels to match, with her hair down and a diamond piece around her neck.
Many netizens, hung up on the family’s forays with cosmetic surgery, looked past everything and focused on her face.
In a September MAC ad, Jenner’s features were observably fuller
“Did Kris unlift her face?? She was looking brand new just last week,” asked one such person.
“It was recently that she looked soooo young. What happened???”
Bored Panda documented said recent appearance on September 17, when it reported on a publicity stunt by the 69-year-old for the MAC beauty brand.
Image credits: krisjenner
Images showed a full and round-featured Jenner as she posed for the camera.
The Instagram photo dump drew quips like “Great commercial for her plastic surgeon,” and “I only wear Mac and get $300,000 face lifts.”
Some fans think the sudden aging effect is the result of bad lighting
Image credits: krisjenner
Some fans are defending her apparently less youthful looks.
“Yall really don’t understand the concept of angles and lighting do you?” one person asked.
“Of course her face is going to look less snatched with overhead lighting and a low camera angle.”
While others found the visual cathartic: “Honestly relieved to find out gravity doesn’t care how rich you are.”
Jenner has only ever confirmed two facelifts, the most recent of which was in 2025
Jenner has admitted to getting botox fillers and breast implants, a journey she started after giving birth to her fourth child, Rob Kardashian, in 1987.
However, only two face lifts have ever been confirmed: One in 2011 for the benefit of the show Keeping up with the Kardashians.
Then in May 2025, she showed off a new look that was later confirmed to be the result of aesthetic enhancements by New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, per People.
The 69-year-old matriarch says it’s her way of aging gracefully
Image credits: krisjenner
Then, in an exclusive with Vogue Arabia in August 2025, she confirmed the rumors, saying:
“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”
“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything.”
“But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”
Netizens think Kardashian looked annoyed with her mother for stealing the spotlight
Meanwhile, on TikTok, netizens suspect that all is not well with the Kardashians, specifically between the matriarch and her daughter.
“Why does she look annoyed at her mom,” asked a netizen, and received the answer: “Mom [is] stealing all her spotlight.”
“They can’t stand sharing the spotlight,” echoed another.
Jenner is responsible for the All’s Fair plotline
Image credits: krisjenner
Irrespective of whether Kardashian is irritated by her mother’s perceived grandstanding, Jenner had reason to be at the Chicago event owing to the fact that not only was she the All’s Fair’s executive producer but is also the brains behind the plot line.
According to Deadline, television writer and director Ryan Murphy – responsible for the productions Nip/Tuck (2003–2010), American Horror Story (2011–present), and American Crime Story (2016–2021) – originally pitched a reality show to Kardashian.
According to Ryan Murphy, Hulu’s directors okayed the pitch as soon as they heard it
Image credits: millenial_core
Jenner struck the idea down, and told Murphy to write up a tailor-made character for the 44-year-old, and All’s Fair, which centers around a divorce lawyer, was born.
Jenner’s pitch was then run by Hulu’s executives, who are said to have agreed as soon as they heard it.
The fact that Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer may or may not be relevant to the plot.
