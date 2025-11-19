Declutter Season Is Here And These 20 Ideas Make It Actually Bearable

Spring cleaning season hits different when you’re staring down that drawer of mysterious cables you’re convinced you’ll need the second you throw them away. Before you spiral into an existential crisis about whether your pizza cutter sparks joy, we’ve got 20 fresh approaches that make decluttering feel less like therapy homework and more like actual progress. Because somewhere between hoarding and minimalism lies a sweet spot where normal humans can actually function.
Skip the guilt trips about that pile of “maybe someday” clothes and the anxiety spiral over organizing your sock drawer by color spectrum. This isn’t about transforming into a minimalist guru who owns three shirts and a meditation cushion – it’s about finding realistic ways to deal with your stuff without losing your mind. Whether you’re tackling that cabinet of plastic containers without matching lids or finally admitting you won’t finish that craft project from 2019, each strategy helps you face your clutter demons without requiring a personality transplant.
#1 Take On Your Utensil Drawer With An Expandable Drawer Organiser That Finally Fills All Those Awkwardly Sized Drawers
Review: “Perfect size and adjusts perfectly to my drawer size. Has ample space for all the things I wanted to separate in my silverware drawer! Quality is excellent, sturdy, and the color was perfect. worth the money spent on a newer one. Highly recommend!” – Cassidy
Image source: amazon.com
#2 If Your Entryway Is A Constant Shoe Tsunami, Invest In A Spacious Shoe Rack To Keep The Peace
Review: “Great solution to shoes everywhere in the laundry room / by the garage door.” – Brandy
Image source: amazon.com, Brandy
#3 Get To The Back Of Your Fridge And Throw Out All Those Expired Condiments. Also Use A Fridge Lazy Susan From Now On To Give The Back Of Your Fridge Some Love
Review: “This fits nicely in the fridge and seems sturdy. We have a counter depth fridge and this makes it easier to access the stuff in the back. No more lost and forgotten yogurts!” – Heather M.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Louder For The Hoarders In The Back! Winter Is Over! So Get Some Vacuum Storage Bags And Finally Put Away Those Bulky Blankets
Review: “I have been using these vacuum seal bags a lot for packing and storing. It’s very good quality and sturdy plastic. It comes with its own hand pump that does the job in few seconds.” – Sana Baig
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Maximise Your Closet Dead Space With These Foldable Organisers
Review: “I’m so happy with this purchase! First, they are so easy to put together and I’m impressed with the quality. Very sturdy and they function like drawers where they are easy to slide in and out. Made my unorganized closet look 10x better!” – Audra
Image source: amazon.com, Bree
#6 Did You Know Your Toiletries Expire? Thow Out Those Crusty Conditioners And Set Up Some Organizing Shelves That Will Make Your New System A Breeze To Maintain
Review: “Love these for my bathroom cabinets! I had everything placed in the cabinets without these organizers and every time I tried to grab something everything toppled. This helps keep everything looking nice and organized.” – Sarah Hayes
Image source: amazon.com, Princess
#7 A Chic Storage Basket Does Double Duty: It Looks Pretty While Keeping All Your Chaos Contained
Review: “This basket is perfect! When it says XX-Large it was correct! Love the color, well made and was a great price. The delivery packaging also a plus! All around great purchase!” – Carol Price
Image source: amazon.com, Jess Theo
#8 Once You Have A Grip On Your Organization And Cleaning, Try And Keep Up The Good Fight With A Weekly Chore Checklist
Review: “What a great buy! This book will help me stay on top of endless clutter and stay organized! Being a busy parent, my house can end up so disorganized. This will help me stay tidy!” – matthew norton
Image source: amazon.com, matthew norton
#9 Don’t Let Your Styling Station Bring Down Your Bathroom Feng Shui. A Hair Tool Organiser Will Help You Get A Grip
Review: “This is not the fanciest organizer on the market I’m sure, but it’s sturdy, looks stylish enough, and does the job! The item was packaged nicely as to avoid damage during delivery. They provided little sticky pieces to put on the bottom to prevent sliding on your counter. The material is not wood but a hard plastic; I don’t hate this aspect because it makes it easier to clean! There is a slot on the side to allow your hair tool cords to run through but I am utilizing the area to store my hair product bottles. I am overall satisfied with the product!” – Brittany
Image source: amazon.com, Brittany
#10 Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner, But You Can Put Baby’s Toys In A Corner! This Stuffed Toy Holder Makes Use Of Unclaimed Corner Real Estate For An Easy-To-Use Storage Solution
Review: “Easy to install; might have preferred a middle shelf so stuffed animals don’t drop to bottom. Overall, love it; great space safer.” – Rita
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Toss Out That Oregano From The 90s And Bring Order To Your Pantry With This Spice Rack
Review: “We have a small cupboard for spices this shelf was perfect. You can make it wide or narrow. 3 different height configurations and easy to put together also used it bathroom cupboard no medicine cabinet worked great in our towel cupboard great value. Slides easy looks neat.” – Betty
Image source: amazon.com, Gracie
#12 Throw Out All Your Undies That Are Way Past Their Prime And Neatly Store The Rest In These Honeycomb Underwear Organizers
Review: “This was very easy to assemble and fits my sock drawer perfectly. I like that they can be cut to fit as well. Would buy again.” – Wendy N
Image source: amazon.com, AZ Reader
#13 Stop Tossing Your Lids Into Your Plastic Black Hole And Use A Lid Organiser Instead
Review: “I am always looking for innovative ways to organize my kitchen, and this product was perfect for just that. I was able to use it for some smaller containers and their lids, and it cleaned up the drawer nicely. Perfect size, great value for the money, and it organized the drawer perfectly!” – McKenzie
Image source: amazon.com, McKenzie
#14 Finally Get A Grib On Your Junk Drawer With Some Clear Drawer Organisers
Review: “Perfect size variety for different items. Used them for my makeup and hair products. Also a huge fan of them being clear.” – Marisol Cordero
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Don’t Forget About Digital Spring Cleaning! Invest In A Good Harddrive To Kickstart Your Digital Detox Journey
Review: “My son asked me for more storage for his xbox one. His xbox one is out of storage and he wanted to install more games. We search around and this hdd is the most affordable for the most storage. I mentioned that it is compatible with xbox one, easy to install , just plug and play. We received it, plug it and and he got his extra storage. He installed few games 2K and Madden and he run the game directly from HDD, all worked flawlessly. I recommend this product.” – Renno Yudadibroto
Image source: amazon.com, Renno Yudadibroto
#16 Still Holding On To Chain Mail From 1997? Get Rid Of All Your Hoarded Papers And Have Fun While Doing It With A Hungry Paper Shredder
Review: “I work remote and to shred client notes. But I also wanted something for my banking statements and expired credit cards. The sample photo are of one credit card. The full pile of shreds was much larger. Quiet and efficient. And powers with a power cord. Has options for Auto, Forward, Reverse, and Off. Didn’t overheat shredding 2 credit cards. I also bought this in white but then realized my home office had more black so I swapped out for the black one. The white was an easy return.” – Mia
Image source: amazon.com, Mia
#17 Finally Get Some Uniformity In Your Closet By Replacing All Your Random Hangers With Sturdy And Grippy Velvet Hangers
Review: “These are high quality hangers for an affordable price. Highly recommend! Texture is great. No slipping even on silk. Very sturdy as well. This gives so much more space versus bulky plastic hangers. I got the black with rose gold and the appearance is fantastic!” – Missy Shy
Image source: amazon.com
#18 If You Need Some Cleaning Inspo, Turn To The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, Your New Organizing Bible
Review: “I bought this book for the obvious reason, that I wanted to declutter and get my house in order. I had no idea reading this would not only very easily help me do that, but would cause major, positive changes in the way I think about so many ways! I absolutely love Marie and the ideology behind her magic of tidying. This book will for sure change your home and your life in wonderful ways if you let it.” – Rachael Jones
Image source: amazon.com, M.K.
#19 We Aren’t Judging Your Handbag Collection, Just The Way You Store It. This Season, Try Organizing All Your Bag Babies With This Handbag Storage Instead
Review: “Love this!!!! Way better than any other option I’ve found for purse storage that’s easily accessible! Will most likely purchase another highly recommend.” – Sydney
Image source: amazon.com, Sydney
#20 A Chic Jewlry Stand Is The Perfect Excuse To Finally Detangle That Mess Of Necklaces That Have Been Shivering In A Corner Since Last Summer
Review: “This was very easy to assemble and was able to hold all my necklaces and earrings that I use regularly. The design is modern and quality of product is high end.” – lah
Image source: amazon.com, Ivy
