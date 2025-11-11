Hungarian Chef Turns Ordinary Cookies Into Stunning Embroidery-Inspired Art

by

Feeling hungry? Happen to be in Hungary? Then head to Mézesmanna, a cake-decorating shop that makes what might just be the most amazing cookies you’ve ever seen. The only problem is, you won’t want to eat them. No. You’ll want to put them in a frame and hang them on your wall. Because these are no ordinary cookies. These cookies are art.

Pastry chef and artist Judit Czinkné Poór is the Leonardo da Vinci of the cookie world. Working from Mézesmanna, her cake-decorating shop in Ajka, there seems to be no limit to what she can do with cookies. From complex Hungarian patterns to more contemporary designs, Judit uses her skills as a porcelain painter to take her work to a whole new level. And believe it or not, she’s only been doing it since 2014. How does she do it?

“practice, practice, practice,” she says. I think we’ll be practicing for a very long time!

More info: Facebook | Instagram (h/t: cookieconnection)

Watch the full video below:

More Works

