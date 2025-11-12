Woman Tells Guys Shorter Than 5’7″ To Swipe Left On Tinder, So This Guy Makes Her Regret It

While the modern world is busy breaking down prejudice, stereotypes, and body-shaming at a rapid pace, there are some things that get curiously overlooked, sometimes literally. Short men being one of them.
Can you imagine, for example, you were single and browsing online dating sites for a match. You come across profiles that explicitly state things like: ‘Nobody over 70kg’ or ‘small-breasted women need not apply.’ There would likely be outrage, right? And rightly so. That kind of superficial and demeaning attitude shown by these rude people needs to be confronted in this day and age.
However it’s curiously common, accepted and even encouraged for a woman to state quite openly in her Tinder profile that she would not consider dating a guy that is shorter than her, and many will quite happily post a minimum height limit. Why is this? Fair enough, we all have our preferences, you might say. Which is true. But for this to be such a widespread and openly accepted phenomenon begs the question, what about the short guys?
The guy in this story exposed the stunning hypocrisy that many shorter, single guys face all the time in the Tinder dating world. Yeah, he baited this woman, and she followed his cues and bit. Hard. It does open up the discussion though, and it is perhaps time that more attention was paid to this form of body shaming.
People can lose weight, get botox, hair transplants and all kinds of other methods to hide their insecurities, but 5’3” guy will always be 5’3.”
