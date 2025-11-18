“Madame Web” Might Be Bad But At Least It Inspired These 30 Hilarious Jokes

Marvel’s new Madame Web movie premiered on February 12 before being released on Valentine’s Day, grossing $52 million worldwide and, essentially, completely bombing at the box office. 

The Hollywood Reporter claimed the movie, which features big names like Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, and Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, had the worst opening for a Sony movie featuring Spider-Man-related characters.

Moreover, the Reporter noted that the movie continued the trend of underperforming superhero movies from both Marvel and DC.

Madame Web currently holds a 13% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, 3.8/10 on IMDb, and 2.2/5 on Filmstarts.

Even the movie’s protagonist has seemingly echoed critics, as Dakota has said she hasn’t seen the movie during an interview in the UK, while also essentially saying she’s got no plans to watch it any time soon, TMZ reported.

Naturally, the internet has managed to turn the colossal flop into a bunch of hilarious memes. So, without further ado, here are 30 of some of Bored Panda’s favorite reactions to Madame Web.

#1 It’s A Crime

Image source: kirawontmiss

#2 Spiderman’s Uncle’s Coworker

Image source: zachbdunn

#3 Dakota Johnson’s Iconic Lack Of Enthusiasm

Image source: RedDragon733

#4 This Tiktok Review

Image source: GuyWhoConquers

#5 Was This All A Dream?

Image source: OnlineAlison

#6 How Many Bucks?!

Image source: goofyrabbitt

#7 Even Wikipedia Doesn’t Want It

Image source: RealMFresh

#8 With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility, And…

Image source: blurayangel

#9 Dramatic Lines

Image source: mfbenji

#10 Spoilers

Image source: heavyspoilers

#11 New Roman Empire Unlocked

Image source: MarquisHoney

#12 Trying To Find The Cause Of The Movie And Punishing Them

Image source: misterfilmstock

#13 It’s So Bad You Just Can’t Help Loving It

Image source: ZachNyx

#14 An Infinite Amount Of Madame Web

Image source: realJaredGilman

#15 We Need To Get To The Bottom Of The Mess

Image source: hunteryharris

#16 Some People Watched Madame Web For The Plot (Sydney Sweeney)

Image source: noitsnotbilly

#17 This Poetic Review Is Everything

Image source: mcumagik

#18 Like The Birth Of Jesus

Image source: sagehyden

#19 The Worst Thing About Madame Web Is…

Image source: UltimaShadowX

#20 Fastforward To The Credits

Image source: hEnereyG

#21 This Is How You Sound Leaving The Movies

Image source: hackermanjoe

#22 Awkward Cut

Image source: GroundhogJay_

#23 We Love A Good Chaotic Press Tour

Image source: MMonticolo

#24 An Appropriate Funeral Outfit

Image source: CountVolpe

#25 Worst Valentine’s Day Date Idea Ever

Image source: mid.20s

#26 Reconsider

Image source: Moltedomen

#27 A Historic Run

Image source: mavericksmovies

#28 That Kind Of Movie

Image source: CosmonautMarcus

#29 All Over The Place

Image source: bingomilf

#30 Trying To Play It Safe

Image source: hernandy_s

