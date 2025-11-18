“Madame Web” Might Be Bad But At Least It Inspired These 30 Hilarious Jokes

Marvel’s new Madame Web movie premiered on February 12 before being released on Valentine’s Day, grossing $52 million worldwide and, essentially, completely bombing at the box office.
The Hollywood Reporter claimed the movie, which features big names like Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, and Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, had the worst opening for a Sony movie featuring Spider-Man-related characters.
Moreover, the Reporter noted that the movie continued the trend of underperforming superhero movies from both Marvel and DC.
Madame Web currently holds a 13% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, 3.8/10 on IMDb, and 2.2/5 on Filmstarts.
Even the movie’s protagonist has seemingly echoed critics, as Dakota has said she hasn’t seen the movie during an interview in the UK, while also essentially saying she’s got no plans to watch it any time soon, TMZ reported.
Naturally, the internet has managed to turn the colossal flop into a bunch of hilarious memes. So, without further ado, here are 30 of some of Bored Panda’s favorite reactions to Madame Web.
#1 It’s A Crime
Image source: kirawontmiss
#2 Spiderman’s Uncle’s Coworker
Image source: zachbdunn
#3 Dakota Johnson’s Iconic Lack Of Enthusiasm
Image source: RedDragon733
#4 This Tiktok Review
Image source: GuyWhoConquers
#5 Was This All A Dream?
Image source: OnlineAlison
#6 How Many Bucks?!
Image source: goofyrabbitt
#7 Even Wikipedia Doesn’t Want It
Image source: RealMFresh
#8 With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility, And…
Image source: blurayangel
#9 Dramatic Lines
Image source: mfbenji
#10 Spoilers
Image source: heavyspoilers
#11 New Roman Empire Unlocked
Image source: MarquisHoney
#12 Trying To Find The Cause Of The Movie And Punishing Them
Image source: misterfilmstock
#13 It’s So Bad You Just Can’t Help Loving It
Image source: ZachNyx
#14 An Infinite Amount Of Madame Web
Image source: realJaredGilman
#15 We Need To Get To The Bottom Of The Mess
Image source: hunteryharris
#16 Some People Watched Madame Web For The Plot (Sydney Sweeney)
Image source: noitsnotbilly
#17 This Poetic Review Is Everything
Image source: mcumagik
#18 Like The Birth Of Jesus
Image source: sagehyden
#19 The Worst Thing About Madame Web Is…
Image source: UltimaShadowX
#20 Fastforward To The Credits
Image source: hEnereyG
#21 This Is How You Sound Leaving The Movies
Image source: hackermanjoe
#22 Awkward Cut
Image source: GroundhogJay_
#23 We Love A Good Chaotic Press Tour
Image source: MMonticolo
#24 An Appropriate Funeral Outfit
Image source: CountVolpe
#25 Worst Valentine’s Day Date Idea Ever
Image source: mid.20s
#26 Reconsider
Image source: Moltedomen
#27 A Historic Run
Image source: mavericksmovies
#28 That Kind Of Movie
Image source: CosmonautMarcus
#29 All Over The Place
Image source: bingomilf
#30 Trying To Play It Safe
Image source: hernandy_s
