Hey Pandas, What’s Something Mundane That Makes You Happy?

Name one thing that most people pass through but you enjoy makes you smile or makes life worth living. Nothing big just the little things :)
#1
For me it’s driving when it’s sunny! I live in Washington so whenever it’s sunny it’s just my favorite little thing.
#2
Her smile.
#3
I love sweeping. Sometimes when I’m stressed I’ll sweep the whole apartment, and maybe even the whole exterior of our small apartment building and the sidewalk out front. I’m very thorough and it’s very meditative.
#4
The food shopping. It does my head in but I tell myself that I’m very lucky to be able to buy whatever I want and to cap it all I can donate to the food bank.
It’s really a case of “there but by the grace of God” so all this could change and I could end up having to ask for food at the food bank. Who knows.
#5
Two things make me smile:
1. Watching wild birds (tits, blackbirds, sparrows, woodpecker, redbreasts, finches, pigeons, …) visiting our garden. We feed them regularly in winter, installed a couple of bird houses and planted trees, bushes and insect-friendly plants. The number and kinds of birds seem to increase every year.
2. The sound of our peacefully hay chewing guinea-pigs. Additionally they look amazingly happy and cute then.
#6
Fresh, cool breeze coming through the windows on a warm, summer’s day. Especially when you smell that rain in the distance. Delicious.
#7
Rabbit kisses
I raised a rabbit from a kit and bottle fed him. He was too small and couldn’t keep up with his siblings to nurse.
Fast forward a year and he is an amazing and healthy rabbit, albeit very small. But he has also bonded strongly with me. So he gives me so many kisses every morning and evening and follows me around the house. He is so excited when I wake up in the morning.
It’s honestly daunting for me because I don’t ever want to disappoint the little guy or lose his trust.
Anyway, he is just a little rabbit but he makes me so happy.
#8
Going out to eat with my husband. Good food, good conversation, and someone else does the cooking and clean up!
#9
The smell of fresh cut grass.
When the custodial staff at my work smile back at me. I always smile and greet them when I see them, and usually get cold, stand-offish responses.
Also work related, when a customer actually apologizes for being a jerk to me after they realize that I do not, in fact, make the rules.
#10
That art smell. Paint, and a hint of wood, and canvas. I find it very comforting because that smell makes me think, “awww, my safe place”.
#11
Skies.
#12
Our sunsets. We’ve moved into our new home on a hill more than a year ago, with no neighbours and an amazing view. Shortly after I discovered that the sunsets are extremely beautiful here. We have an enormous front door/window combo from the living room so I don’t even have to go out, can just sit on the couch sipping tea and just watch those fantastic colours unfolding each night. So many pink shades! It never gets old, it’s different every day and it’s a great mood booster.
There’s also the way my cats caress my face with theirs. My younger one does it incredibly gently while the older one is like a chubby little rhino, just jumps up and shoves her face into mine. I woke up a few times at night to the notion that her nose is literally in my mouth. It is impossible not to be happy when that happens.
#13
I think this fits here. It’s something small, but has a big impact on me. It’s a long story, so I apologize in advance.
I was at a sporting event, when two different girls from different teams told me that I was “very pretty” or “so pretty.”
As a teenage girl, image is something that a lot of us struggle with. I don’t struggle with my appearance as much as others do. But this boosted my confidence for one reason. I’m ashamed of my scars.
I have scars all over my arms, legs, and face. When I was in elementary school, I started picking my scabs. As a teenager, I still pick them, but it has also branched out to acne as well.
I pick when I’m upset, sad, or anxious. I pick when I’m bored out of my mind. I also pick when I think about it. I’m pretty sure its a form of OCD, but I haven’t been diagnosed.
Anyway, I’m pretty self-conscious about the scars everywhere, and when two different people told my I’m pretty on the same day, well, it meant a lot to me.
#14
Doing the dishes. Warm, soapy water. Tiny goal in mind.
#15
Something which makes my very happy is listening to songs which I have associated with special moments in my life. Other people may pass through them, but it gives me a special feeling and sends me back to the moment and place. I still love to associate memories with songs. Right now is POV- Ariana Grande…
#16
Rain
#17
Laying down in bed
#18
When cereal stays crunchy the whole time
#19
The smell of spring in the air.
#20
A hug. That’s all. A hug.
#21
Going home from school. I also really like picking the dirt from under my nails; it lets me review my day and clean at the same time.
#22
Literally any time my gf and I are alone. We only get to see each other during school because her parents don’t accept her and they don’t like me
#23
Deer.
#24
Reading the very first line of a new book.
#25
The sound of loons in the morning with the window open on beautiful day that’s not hot but not cold, fun and productive plans for that day and on top of all that…your outfit looking really good and hair is perfect
#26
Repairing things.
I’ve furnished my shed with lots of second hand tools sourced from the car boot sale putting myself in the perfect position to mend. It’s so satisfying to bring something back to life that otherwise might have gone to landfill.
#27
There are many things that make me happy, but this is the one that came to mind first:
New socks!
#28
Of all thing’s causing human laughter. weird right?
#29
Seeing my friend every day at lunch! My day always gets better when he’s there, my friends are the only people who actually respect me and know me for who I really am.
#30
to do something small for someone and see how happy it makes them – e.g. telling someone where to find that item they’re looking for at the supermarket.. running after someone to let them know they forgot to take their TP with them (post pandemic, but still quite tragic with 3 kids ;-) ).. to me those kinds of things are part of basic human decency
#31
My imaginary significant other.
#32
When a book couple finally happens.
#33
I own this black poncho that had lemons drawn on it, which has a hood on it. I wear it whenever I can. Don’t know why, but the texture feels AMAZING and I could wear it while taking a bath it’s like abahdhd, such a cool piece of clothing I own.
#34
Baby calves playing in the field.
#35
Looking at art. Really looking at it, where might they have made it? How old are they? Do they drink coffee or wine before they paint?
