I Photograph Abandoned Places And Used AI To Show What They Looked Like Before Decay (20 Pics)

I am a photographer who has spent years chasing the beauty of the abandoned. I travel across the world with my camera searching for places where silence has replaced life. Empty hotels that once hosted glamorous nights. Theaters that entertained thousands are now swallowed by darkness. Hospitals where hope once lived are now left to crumble.
Every time I step into a forgotten building, I try to imagine its past. Who walked here? What laughter once filled these halls? What dreams were lost when the doors finally closed?
Photography lets me capture what remains. But it cannot show what has been taken away. So I decided to push beyond what my lens could reveal. I used artificial intelligence to recreate how these places might have looked before they were left behind or how they could appear today had they been given another chance.
Each transformation begins with one of my real photographs. Images collected over years of exploration, sleepless flights, and long journeys to the edges of the world. Then AI becomes a key that unlocks the version of these places that history erased.
This is not about pretending the decay never existed. It is about remembering what was there before and imagining what still could be. A celebration of forgotten architecture, overlooked stories, and beauty that refuses to die.
These visuals are a bridge. Between what survived and what was lost. Between the world we see and the world we often forget.
