Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Book You Have Ever Read?

Share down below!
#1
“Three Comrades” by E.M. Remarque will always be my favourite book.
#2
I have a few.
The Hunger Games Trilogy. I am so excited for book 5.
The Green Mile
The Fault in Our Stars
All of these books have had a lasting impression on me.
#3
” From the dust returned” by Ray Bradbury…… pure art… the sweetest, most heartfelt piece of gothic literature ever…… get tears in my eyes just thinking of it’s beauty…..
#4
Heartstopper (I know they’re technically graphic novels but still) I love them because they feature lgbtq characters but don’t have all of the problems revolve around that.
#5
Mistborn. The world building seems like overkill, but it works and the characters and the plot were good enough to make me cry.
#6
What a difficult question. I have many.
Lord of the Rings – Read it about 5 times throught my teens/20s.
Power of One by Bruce Courtney(?)
All the D**k Francis books – I learned how to ‘suck it up and keep going’
That’ll do for now…
