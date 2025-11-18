Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Book You Have Ever Read?

#1

“Three Comrades” by E.M. Remarque will always be my favourite book.

#2

I have a few.

The Hunger Games Trilogy. I am so excited for book 5.
The Green Mile
The Fault in Our Stars

All of these books have had a lasting impression on me.

#3

” From the dust returned” by Ray Bradbury…… pure art… the sweetest, most heartfelt piece of gothic literature ever…… get tears in my eyes just thinking of it’s beauty…..

#4

Heartstopper (I know they’re technically graphic novels but still) I love them because they feature lgbtq characters but don’t have all of the problems revolve around that.

#5

Mistborn. The world building seems like overkill, but it works and the characters and the plot were good enough to make me cry.

#6

What a difficult question. I have many.
Lord of the Rings – Read it about 5 times throught my teens/20s.
Power of One by Bruce Courtney(?)
All the D**k Francis books – I learned how to ‘suck it up and keep going’
That’ll do for now…

Patrick Penrose
