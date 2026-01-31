Hong Ye-ji: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Hong Ye-ji: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Hong Ye-ji

January 31, 2002

Seoul, South Korea

24 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Hong Ye-ji?

Hong Ye-ji is a talented South Korean actress, recognized for her compelling performances across both film and television. Her dynamic screen presence and versatile acting range have quickly established her as a rising star within the entertainment industry.

She first gained significant public notice with her acting debut in the 2022 film 2037, where her powerful portrayal of a young prisoner earned considerable critical praise. This strong start firmly foreshadowed her impactful leading roles in subsequent historical dramas and contemporary projects.

Early Life and Education

In Seongbuk, Seoul, Hong Ye-ji explored creative hobbies such as knitting and diary writing. She also developed a distinctive talent for waacking dance.

Her academic path included the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul. She is currently furthering her education at Dongguk University.

Notable Relationships

Hong Ye-ji maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships.

She is not married and there is no public information regarding children.

Career Highlights

Hong Ye-ji launched her acting career with acclaimed roles in several films, notably the 2022 drama 2037 and the 2023 thriller A Normal Family. She also appeared in the short film School Caste.

Her television prominence soared with main roles in the 2024 historical fantasy dramas Missing Crown Prince and Love Song for Illusion. For her work on Love Song for Illusion, she earned the Best New Actress award at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “Chapter Twenty-Three”
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2015
Someone Asks People Who Got Married Without A Big Wedding If They Would Do Something Different And They Deliver 30 Honest Responses
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Help Us! Our Father Is A Photographer! (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Exclusive Interview – Michael Cristofer (Rubicon)
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2010
50 Times Parents Were So Wholesome And Supportive, They Won The Internet (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I’m Surprised the PokÃ© Ball Lunch Case Didn’t Exist Yet
3 min read
May, 9, 2017