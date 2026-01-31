Hong Ye-ji: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Hong Ye-ji
January 31, 2002
Seoul, South Korea
24 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Hong Ye-ji?
Hong Ye-ji is a talented South Korean actress, recognized for her compelling performances across both film and television. Her dynamic screen presence and versatile acting range have quickly established her as a rising star within the entertainment industry.
She first gained significant public notice with her acting debut in the 2022 film 2037, where her powerful portrayal of a young prisoner earned considerable critical praise. This strong start firmly foreshadowed her impactful leading roles in subsequent historical dramas and contemporary projects.
Early Life and Education
In Seongbuk, Seoul, Hong Ye-ji explored creative hobbies such as knitting and diary writing. She also developed a distinctive talent for waacking dance.
Her academic path included the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul. She is currently furthering her education at Dongguk University.
Notable Relationships
Hong Ye-ji maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships.
She is not married and there is no public information regarding children.
Career Highlights
Hong Ye-ji launched her acting career with acclaimed roles in several films, notably the 2022 drama 2037 and the 2023 thriller A Normal Family. She also appeared in the short film School Caste.
Her television prominence soared with main roles in the 2024 historical fantasy dramas Missing Crown Prince and Love Song for Illusion. For her work on Love Song for Illusion, she earned the Best New Actress award at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.
