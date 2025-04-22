‘Sixth Sense’ Star Arrested For Public Intoxication

The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment was reportedly arrested in Mammoth Lakes, California for public intoxication last week. The news became public after the incident was confirmed by the Police Department of the town.
On April 8, 2025, as per Entertainment Weekly, a source from the Mammoth Lakes Police Department reported that Osment was identified as an “unruly skier” at a ski resort and was initially held by the ski patrol until the arrival of authorities, which led to his eventual arrest. It has also been confirmed that, along with public intoxication, he has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance. The identity of the substance has, however, not been revealed yet, but it is reportedly being tested, and results are expected soon.
The District Attorney’s office at Mono County, however, has not yet filed formal charges against the actor, recently seen in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut film, Blink Twice as well, and the investigation is still ongoing. The Police Department has also confirmed that Osment is no longer in custody and was, in fact, released on the same day of the arrest. Despite the news, there’s no public comment from the actor on the same as of yet.
Osment Has Been Charged With DUI and Marijuana Possession Previously
View this post on Instagram
The industry veteran, who got nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 11 and has since then worked in the industry consistently, is unfortunately not a stranger to getting in trouble with the law. Back in 2006, at the age of 18, he was charged with DUI for being in possession of cannabis following a serious car accident, where he injured himself severely and broke a rib. Later, he pleaded no contest to the charges, which earned him three years of probation, rehabilitation and education program as well as a $1500 fine.
More recently, in 2018, he allegedly got involved in a verbal altercation and threatened an airline agent at Las Vegas airport after losing his temper over a missed flight, and the police had to be called. Luckily for him, he had already left the scene when the police arrived and thus managed to narrowly escape charges.
Back in January of this year, Osment, as well as his parents, lost their Altadena, Los Angeles homes in the Eaton Fire. This news was revealed by the actor’s sister and actress Emily Osment’s Instagram post, who expressed solidarity with her brother and parents for losing their homes and encouraged fans to donate to the victims of the devastating fire.
Blink Twice is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, and all 6 seasons of the actor’s other recent work, comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
|Blink Twice
|Cast
|Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis
|Release Date
|August 23, 2024 (U.S.); August 21, 2024 (International)
|Stream On
|Prime Video, MGM+
|Directed by
|Zoë Kravitz
|Produced by
|Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, Garret Levitz
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Zoë Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum
|Plot Summary
|A psychological thriller where cocktail waitress Frida and her friend are invited to a tech mogul’s private island, uncovering sinister secrets beneath the luxurious facade.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Chanda Dancy, featuring tracks by LCD Soundsystem, James Brown, and Rufus & Chaka Khan.
|Current Status
|Released; available for streaming on Prime Video and MGM+.
Follow Us