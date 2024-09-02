The Sixth Sense: Revisiting M. Night Shyamalan’s Psychological Thriller

The Sixth Sense cast delivered unforgettable performances that made the movie a classic in the horror genre. The movie and its success helped establish M. Night Shyamalan as a master of horror. With a $40 million production budget, The Sixth Sense became Shyamalan’s highest-budget film at the time.
The Sixth Sense was an all-round success, grossing $672.8 million at the Box Office. It became the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, second only to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Its twist ending was one of the highlights of the psychological thriller.
What The Sixth Sense Was All About
The Sixth Sense centered around a Philadelphian child psychologist, Malcolm Crowe. In the movie’s backstory, Malcolm had been treating a young patient, Vincent Grey. At the beginning of The Sixth Sense, set 10 years after, a grown Vincent breaks into Malcolm’s home while he’s home with his wife, Anna Crowe. An emotionally disturbed and visibly upset Vincent accuses Malcolm of failing to help him. In an attempted murder-suicide, Vincent shoots at Malcolm before fatally shooting himself. Several months later, that night’s event seemed to have taken a toll on Malcolm and his wife. Malcolm believes she became cold and distant and probably suffers from depression.
Professionally, Malcolm has moved on and now has a new child patient, nine-year-old Cole Sear. Seeking to redeem himself for failing Vincent Grey, Malcolm is determined to help Cole. After a series of events, Cole confides in Malcolm that he has the ability to see dead people. Malcolm believes Cole has schizophrenia and begins considering referring him to another doctor. However, he’s convinced Cole is telling the truth after listening to one of Vincent Grey’s audiotapes, convincing him that Vincent has the same ability as Cole. Malcolm decides to help Cole utilize his gifts, encouraging him to help the ghosts whenever possible.
Thanks to Malcolm’s help and reassurances, Cole can now adapt socially while still being able to see and communicate with ghosts. Cole finally reveals his ability to his mother, Lynn Sear. Cole also advises Malcolm to talk to his emotionally distant wife when she’s asleep. Returning home, Malcolm finds his sleeping wife talking in her sleep after falling asleep while watching their wedding video tape. The Sixth Sense ending twist reveals Malcolm Crowe had been a ghost for most of the movie, having died from Vincent’s gunshot wound. After making peace with himself and his wife, Malcolm’s spirit finally departs into the light.
Who Starred In The Sixth Sense?
Bruce Willis led The Sixth Sense cast, playing the role of Dr. Malcolm Crowe. At the time, Bruce Willis was already one of Hollywood’s famed leading man actors. He was known for his roles in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting (1985–1989) and the Die Hard film franchise. Then-11-year-old child actor Haley Joel Osment played Cole Sear. Although he had some acting experience, Osment’s performance was phenomenal with his Forrest Gump film debut in 1994. His portrayal of an innocent, vulnerable child received special praise. It also earned him his first Oscar nomination.
Australian actress Toni Collette joined The Sixth Sense cast in a supporting role as Lynn Sear. Collette played Cole Sear’s mother, delivering a performance that earned the actress her first Academy Award nomination. British actress Olivia Williams also joined The Sixth Sense cast, playing Bruce Willis’s character’s wife, Anna Crowe. Singer-songwriter and actor Donnie Wahlberg also starred in The Sixth Sense. He played Vincent Grey, Malcolm Crowe’s former patient who broke into his home and committed the murder-suicide. Donnie Wahlberg was a few days shy of his thirtieth birthday when The Sixth Sense was released. Wahlberg is almost unrecognizable because he reportedly lost 43 pounds for the role.
The Sixth Sense Behind-the-Scene Facts & Trivia
Night Shyamalan wrote the screenplay of The Sixth Sense, which eventually earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film’s script was reportedly sold on the first day it was auctioned by producer Barry Mendel. It was put up for sale for about $3 million. The then-president of Walt Disney Studios productions, David Vogel, was so impressed with the script after reading it that he reportedly bought it to avoid New Line Pictures from claiming it. In addition to its high cost, M. Night Shyamalan had included a clause that he had to direct the film. However, David Vogel bought the expensive script without corporate approval from Walt Disney Studios. This led to David Vogel’s exit from Disney.
For casting, M. Night Shyamalan had written Dr. Malcolm Crowe’s character with Bruce Willis in mind. Toni Collette auditioned for The Sixth Sense as an afterthought, having been in New York City auditioning for the 1999 Bringing Out the Dead film. Michael Cera admitted several years earlier that he auditioned for the role of Cole Sear. Not only had Cera not read the full script, but he also played Cole as a cheerful boy. M. Night Shyamalan chose Haley Joel Osment for the role because he was the best, admitted to reading the entire script three times the night before the audition, and was the only boy wearing a tie. In the end, The Sixth Sense cast and production was a huge success, becoming the breakout role for several actors.
