M. Night Shyamalan’s Top 5 Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

M. Night Shyamalan has undeniably enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood, with two Oscar nominations and a cumulative gross of over $3.3 billion globally from his films. Known for his mind-bending twists and unique blend of drama and horror, Shyamalan has developed a reputation as a master storyteller. However, despite his commercial success, he has faced intense scrutiny and mixed reviews for some of his projects.
Despite the occasional critical and commercial mishap, one of the most remarkable aspects of Shyamalan’s career is his ability to bounce back from these setbacks and deliver compelling comebacks that reaffirm his talent and creativity. With each new project, Shyamalan continues to challenge audiences and push the boundaries of storytelling, solidifying his place as a daring and innovative filmmaker in the industry. So, as Hollywood gears up for his next movie Trap, here are M. Night Shyamalan’s 5 best movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.
5. The Visit (2015) – 68% Rotten Tomatoes Score
The 2015 movie, The Visit, marked M. Night Shyamalan’s first venture into the found footage genre, showcasing his versatility as a filmmaker. The film, also self-financed by Shyamalan, provided him with the creative freedom to craft a unique and suspenseful story that revolves around two siblings visiting their grandparents’ isolated farm. As the children document their trip on camera, unsettling events begin to unfold, leading to a series of shocking revelations. With his signature flair for twists and turns, Shyamalan expertly navigates the found footage format, delivering a chilling and unpredictable narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The Visit stands as a testament to Shyamalan’s ability to innovate within different genres while maintaining his distinctive storytelling style.
4. Unbreakable (2000) – 70% Rotten Tomatoes Score
M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 movie, Unbreakable, is a unique and thought-provoking take on the superhero genre, wrapped in a mystery-laden plot. The film follows the story of David Dunn, portrayed by Bruce Willis, a security guard who miraculously survives a train crash without a scratch. Upon meeting Elijah Price, played by Samuel L. Jackson, David learns that he may possess superhuman abilities.
As David explores his newfound powers and unravels the truth about his past, he is forced to come to terms with his identity as a potential superhero. Beneath the film’s intriguing mystery element lies Shyamalan’s subtle deconstruction of superhero tropes, examining the complexities of heroism and destiny. Interestingly, Unbreakable also serves as the first instalment of a trilogy that culminated years later with Shyamalan’s 2016 movie, Split, and the 2019 finale, Glass, tying together a cinematic universe that explores the blurred lines between heroism and villainy. Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus of Unbreakable defines the movie as a “quietly suspenseful film that intrigues and engages”, however, fails to live up to the iconic twist ending of The Sixth Sense.
3. Signs (2002) – 75% Rotten Tomatoes Score
In the 2002 movie, Signs, M. Night Shyamalan delves into the science fiction genre while still infusing his signature blend of suspense and human drama. The film follows Reverend Graham Hess, played by Mel Gibson, and his family as they grapple with personal loss and the unexplained appearance of crop circles on their farm. As the Hess family begins to witness eerie occurrences and encounters mysterious figures, they soon realize they are facing an impending alien invasion.
Shyamalan expertly weaves together themes of grief, faith, and survival, portraying the family’s emotional journey amidst the chaos of extraterrestrial threat. Signs showcases Shyamalan’s ability to blend supernatural elements with human drama, creating a compelling narrative that resonates on both emotional and suspenseful levels. With their critics consensus, Rotten Tomatoes praise M. Night Shyamalan as “an expert at building suspense and giving audiences the chills.”
2. Split (2016) – 78% Rotten Tomatoes Score
In the 2016 movie, Split, M. Night Shyamalan delivers a gripping psychological thriller filled with his trademark twists and turns. The film follows Kevin Wendell Crumb, played by James McAvoy, a man with dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three teenage girls and holds them captive. As the girls navigate the various personalities inhabiting Kevin’s mind, including the chilling “Beast,” they must find a way to escape before it’s too late.
Despite the supernatural elements present in the film, Shyamalan uses Split as a platform to explore themes of mental health and trauma, creating a poignant and thought-provoking study of Kevin’s fractured psyche. Through McAvoy’s riveting performance and Shyamalan’s skillful storytelling, Split transcends its horror genre roots to become a compelling drama that delves deep into the complexities of the human mind. Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus praises McAvoy’s tour-de-force performance and hails the movie as a return to form for M. Night Shyamalan.
1. The Sixth Sense (1999) – 86% Rotten Tomatoes Score
The Sixth Sense is the film that solidified M. Night Shyamalan’s reputation as a master storyteller and put him on the map as a director to watch. Widely acclaimed as his best work, the movie received 6 Academy Award nominations, showcasing its impact and enduring legacy. The plot follows child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe, portrayed by Bruce Willis, as he forms a bond with a young boy named Cole Sear, played by Haley Joel Osment, who claims to see and communicate with ghosts.
As Dr. Crowe delves deeper into Cole's supernatural abilities, he is forced to confront his own personal demons and past mistakes. The Sixth Sense introduced audiences to Shyamalan's unique narrative style, characterized by mind-bending twists and explorations of the dark aspects of human nature and mental health. The film's shocking twist ending has since become iconic, cementing Shyamalan's reputation as a master of suspense and intrigue in the world of cinema. Rotten Tomatoes praised The Sixth Sense as "a twisty ghost story with all the style of a classical Hollywood picture, but all the chills of a modern horror flick."