Ready Player One was one of the more recent Steven Speilberg films, but unlike a large portion of his work, it was based on the work of something else. While he has adapted the original Jurassic Park, which was first a book, and spun it into a huge franchise, Ready Player One was also a book and created an incredible eye-popping movie to help fans get more into the series.
With the huge success that comes with a Steven Spielberg adaptation of anything, so does the increase in expectations for an entry of said adaptation. Below, we’ve detailed the Ready Player One film series, the original movie, the upcoming sequel, the book series from which the films have been adapted, and other information regarding both forms of Ready Player One.
Ready Player One Film and Book
Ready Player One was originally released in 2011 by Ernest Cline as the author’s debut novel after a bidding war between publishing houses. A film adaptation came down the line in 2018. The novel and the movie did incredibly well, and it wasn’t until the film adaptation was released that a second book was created.
The Ready Player One book and film became a series instead of standalone entries. Ready Player One is a book featuring franchises, famous names, and easter eggs such as Cap’n Crunch, Dungeons & Dragons, Monty Python, Pac-Man, Godzilla, Blade Runner, and countless others, the movie featured in its references. Steven Speilberg’s Ready Players One adaptation references Master Chief of Halo, The Shining, The Iron Giant, Back to the Future, and other franchises.
The book’s release also coordinated a real-life easter egg hunt that led to a grand prize of a Delorean, which was shown being awarded to the winner on a G4 program. The movie and the book both depicted the character going through various obstacles, challenges, and more to find a secret easter egg that would, in turn, earn the player the fortune of the game’s founder.
Ready Player Two Film and Book
Ready Player Two was very much in a situation similar to that of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, in which the movies were in more demand than the books, but creating the books first gave a greater sense of direction to take the film and follow the books closely in Hollywood.
Ready Player Two the book was released in 2020, after the release of the film adaptation of Ready Player One in 2018, but it was in 2015 that the second book in the Ready Player One series was confirmed to be in the works. However, Ernest Cline didn’t start writing the book until 2017, which was still before the release of the Ready Player One adaptation. Overall, Ready Player Two hasn’t been detailed as a movie regarding similarities to the book, which was negatively reviewed.
Still, the book followed a seemingly more serious note than the easter egg-packed adventure in the first book. With the Ready Player One movie and book being so beloved, it was quite a shame to see such low regard for the sequel book, but hopefully, the Ready Player Two movie will feature a more similar, fun premise to the original.
Ready Player One Continuation
While Ready Player One and Ready Player Two have been released as books, Ready Player Two didn’t do as well as excepted, so what the movie could entail, or how closely it’ll follow the book this time around, will have to be seen when it releases. However, as of right now, there is no exact word on the relation between the original Ready Player One movie and the upcoming Ready Player Two movie s while it may be mainly original to avoid the fate of the Ready Player Two book and the future Ready Player One film series.
However, the release of the original Ready Player One had a more direct continuation of its own with a short story, as well as the sequel novel, released in 2020 and announced to be an upcoming sequel that same year. While Ready Player Two as a book was released in 2020, the short story that most directly continued the story of Ready Player One was written by another author as fan fiction but became part of the Ready Player One Universe when it was published in a new edition of Ready Player One as a true precursor to the original novel and Ready Player Two.
Overall, between the two worlds of Ready Player One, books and film, it’s likely that the franchise fans are divided between the two simply for the difference between visual references in billion-dollar movies compared to reading words on paper.