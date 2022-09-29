Will Taika Waititi Direct Thor 5?

The Thor franchise is in an exciting position right now.
When the character was introduced back in 2011, Thor was a relatively severe God, with most of the jokes coming from him being a fish out of water. Thor’s character remained relatively the same until Thor: Ragnorok arrived. It was noticeable that the world within the Thor universe was sillier and comedic more often than not. This wasn’t a welcomed change to many of the fans who grew up with the character through comics and the MCU. Still, Thor: Ragnarok garnered a robust $854 million worldwide. Thus it meant that Taika Waititi was doing something right. At least it seemed that way. Taika Waititi’s unique sense of humor has made What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, or Reservation Dogs special efforts from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.
When the trailers for Thor: Love & Thunder arrived, fans seemed thrilled as the visuals looked strong, the story seemed promising, and it was an incredible sight to see Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor. Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher had the potential to become the best villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then Thor: Love & Thunder was released, and the feature received a mixed reaction that was more unfavorable than not due to the comedic aspects dominating the feature. The most many notices are that the fourth film made $759.8 million worldwide. Considering the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made $955.8 million, Top Gun: Maverick made $1.454 billion, The Batman made $770 million (and realistically would’ve made more had Warner Brothers cut the film from theaters so quickly), and Jurassic World: Dominion just crossed the billion dollar mark, there’s no excuse on why Thor: Love & Thunder made $90 million less than Ragnarok.
Though Marvel hasn’t outright confirmed Thor 5, the studio pretty much confirmed the return of the character by promising that Thor will return by the end of Love & Thunder. This was a surprise to Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, who had the mindset that Thor: Love & Thunder was the final film.
“I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course, he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch,” Waititi said in an interview with Insider.
That now begs the question, would Taika Waititi return for Thor 5? “Now, I don’t know what would be next,” Waititi stated. “I would do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. What would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting are fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected in the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska.”
A Marvel film with Thor without any fighting? Interesting… Of course, the most significant thing here is whether Chris Hemsworth would return to the role, and though the actor felt Thor: Love & Thunder might’ve been his last time as the famous Marvel hero, he would love to continue as Thor for the foreseeable future, “I have loved every single time I’ve played the character. This is ten years for most of us now, and maybe the last time I play the character. I certainly was aware of that while shooting.” Hemsworth said on Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love & Thunder. Hemsworth lied that he would “come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage.”