The Worst Stephen King Movie Adaptations, Ranked

Few authors have had as many of their works adapted to film as Stephen King. His novels have become practically a rite of passage for directors looking to dive into the horror genre. While many filmmakers have succeeded in capturing the atmosphere of his books, others have missed the mark completely. What makes these adaptations so frustrating is their wasted potential.
Critics have often pointed out that when these Stephen King movie adaptations go wrong, they often do so abysmally. From muddled storytelling to special effects that age poorly, the missteps pile up quickly. Instead of instilling fear, they often leave audiences feeling underwhelmed or even amused for the wrong reasons. This critical ranking highlights the movies that, despite their potential, landed firmly in the category of Stephen King’s worst adaptations.
8. Firestarter
When Firestarter first hit theaters in 1984, it had all the ingredients for success. It was a popular Stephen King novel, starred a young Drew Barrymore fresh off Steven Spielberg’s E.T. movie, and was a story full of supernatural suspense. However, critics at the time dismissed it as flat and uninspired, criticizing its sluggish pacing and lack of genuine thrills. Audiences, too, found the film underwhelming, noting that it failed to capture the emotional intensity of King’s novel.
Nearly four decades later, Blumhouse Productions tried again with a 2022 remake starring Zac Efron. However, like the previous adaptation, the critical response was no kinder. Critics slammed the film for being lifeless and unimaginative. Instead of reigniting interest in the novel, the 2022 reboot only reinforced Firestarter’s place as one of Stephen King’s movie adaptations that never should have happened.
7. In the Tall Grass
When Netflix released In the Tall Grass in October 2019, fans of Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, who co-wrote the original novella, were hopeful for a chilling adaptation. The premise, having two siblings trapped in a mysterious field of grass that manipulates time and space, had all the makings of a psychological nightmare. While its plot slightly deviated from its source material, critics found it overindulgent, with a plot that stretched far too thin for a feature-length film. What might have worked as a short, series tale on the page became repetitive and exhausting on screen. Actress Laysla De Oliveira and actor Avery Whitted portrayed the DeMuth siblings.
6. Needful Things
Released in August 1993, Needful Things attracted mixed reviews from critics. Critics were quick to point out that the film struggled to capture the sprawling complexity of Stephen King’s novel. Fans of the novel would agree that the book was a debate, character-driven tale about greed, temptation, and moral corruption in a small town. However, like most movie adaptations, the Fraser C. Heston-directed Needful Things was forced to condense its story into a rushed 120-minute runtime. As a result, audiences found the pacing uneven and the character development shallow.
5. The Night Flier
When The Night Flier was released in 1997, it had the advantage of being based on one of Stephen King’s more unsettling short stories. However, critics and fans of the short story felt the film squandered the potential to be one of King’s best-adapted works. Instead of delivering the creeping terror of a vampire who travels by plane, the movie came off as more campy than frightening. From the weak plot pacing, lackluster special effects, and uneven performances, it’s no surprise that The Night Flier ended as one of King’s worst movie adaptations. It was so bad that a planned sequel had to be abandoned because no one was willing to fund the project.
4. Dreamcatcher
Lawrence Kasdan directed the sci-fi horror adaptation of Stephen King’s 2001 novel of the same name. True Stephen King novel readers know the Dreamcatcher could not easily be adapted for the big screen. Yet, its star-studded cast wasn’t enough to do justice to the plot. Critics and audiences agreed the movie felt confused and uneven from start to finish. What was meant to be a blend of science fiction and horror, even Thomas Jane, Damian Lewis, Timothy Olyphant, Jason Lee, Donnie Wahlberg, Morgan Freeman, and Tom Sizemore, couldn’t stop it from being an incoherent mess.
3. The Mangler
The Tobe Hooper-directed horror film The Mangler was another movie adaptation from Stephen King’s short novels. However, critics were quick to tear it apart, calling it one of the most absurd adaptations. Its story centered around a possessed industrial laundry machine. While its premise might have worked as a chilling short tale on the page, stretching it into a feature-length, 106-minute film turned out to be a disaster. The Mangler was generally panned for its campy execution, over-the-top performances, and unintentionally comical tone. This made it even more difficult for audiences to take the horror seriously.
2. Riding the Bullet
When Stephen King released the horror novella Riding the Bullet in 2000, it made history as the world’s first mass-marketed e-book. As such, when a movie adaptation was released four years later in 2004, expectations were naturally high. Unfortunately, the film didn’t manage to carry over the eerie atmosphere of the original story. From pacing, special effects, and even performance, everything conspired to make the film adaptation fail. Unsurprisingly, it was widely panned by critics and failed commercially.
1. Graveyard Shift
To date, the 1990 Graveyard Shift has remained the worst Stephen King movie adaptation. Over three decades since its release, it is the only adaptation with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics panned the film for its thin plot, one-dimensional characters, and over-reliance on cheap scares.
Audiences didn’t respond much better, with many finding the film more laughable than frightening. Instead of capturing King’s unsettling atmosphere, the movie leaned heavily into B-movie territory with questionable special effects and little narrative payoff. With a $10.5 million production budget, it struggled to earn $11.6 million after its theatrical run.
