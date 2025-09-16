My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

by

Some people binge-watch movies when they’re bored. Me? I write scary stories that can fit on the back of a napkin. They’re quick, creepy, and perfect for anyone who loves a good chill without the commitment of a whole novel. Think of them as horror shots instead of full glasses.

#1 My Mother

“Come here!” my mom called from the kitchen.

As I moved, I heard her whisper urgently from the bedroom: “Don’t go in there.”

My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

#2 The Attic Box

In the attic, I opened a box marked Do Not Open.

Inside were Polaroids of me sleeping.
The last one was taken last night.

My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

#3 The Last Notification

My phone buzzed at 3 a.m.

A text—from my own number: “Stop pretending. I can see you blinking.”

My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

#4 Knock Knock

Someone knocked on my window.
I live on the 12th floor.

My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

#5 The Game

Playing hide-and-seek, my niece yelled from the closet:

“Uncle, there’s already someone in here.”

My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

#6 The Voice Note

My husband’s been dead for three years.

Today, I got a voicemail.

Heavy breathing. Then his voice: “I finally found the way back.

My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Do Fans Relate to Sex/Life So Much?
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2022
Why The Show “Ex on the Beach” Is Bad for Television
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2019
Boise Boys
10 Things You Did Not Know About Boise Boys
3 min read
May, 12, 2019
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
TVOvermind’s May 2018 Calendar: What To Expect From Returning Shows This Month
3 min read
May, 1, 2018
Raised by Wolves: “King” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2022
Whatever Happened to Lance from Moonshiners?
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.