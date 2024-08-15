Win Tickets to Zoë Kravitz’s New Film Blink Twice with Channing Tatum

If you think 2024 lacks blockbuster movie releases, think again. Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice defies the odds with its captivating storyline and an ensemble cast. Set in a sun-soaked villa, it’s a film where niceties break down in the most spectacular way possible.
The Plot Unfolds
This film is a real showcase for Naomi Ackie, who plays Frida, a food service worker who unexpectedly finds herself in the company of the dashing tech mogul, Slater King (Channing Tatum). Frida starts off as a ball of nervous excitement, unable to believe her luck as she and her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) sip cocktails on a private jet to an unknown yet exhilarating destination.
Genre-Bending Spectacle
It’s hard to fit Blink Twice into a single genre. One moment it’s an energetic comedy about female friendship; the next, it delves into romantic drama as Slater attempts to woo Frida. Elements of occult horror also creep in, particularly with the eerie yellow snakes slithering around the estate. The film ultimately blends all these elements into something raw and provocative.
Behind the Scenes
We are excited to dive into the making of Blink Twice, highlighting the meticulous effort involved in bringing this unique film to life. We interviewed Zoë Kravitz, Naomi Ackie, and producer Bruce Cohen to get their insights into this intriguing production.
The tonal balancing act was a challenge but also what made this project so rewarding,
explained Kravitz.
Visual and Artistic Contributions
The cover art for our feature is created by Leeds-based artist Sarah Madden, illustrating Naomi Ackie as Frida. The artwork perfectly captures Frida’s initial joy juxtaposed with the lurking dangers she later faces.
Diverse Talents Featured
This issue includes new works from artists like Carolina Altavilla, Eloïse Héritier, Eve Lloyd Knight among others. Each piece adds a unique perspective to our celebration of women in the film industry.
