30 Solar-Powered Pets Enjoying A Good Sunbathe

Most of us love being in the sun, especially after long and hard winters and even longer quarantine. Stretching out in the sunshine not only can lift your mood, but help you achieve the maximum amount of comfort as well. Naturally, animals are no different. Despite wearing fur 24/7, our four-legged buddies enjoy the sunshine just as much as humans, if not even more. To illustrate this, Bored Panda has made you a list of the most adorable and the cutest pets posing in their favorite sunspots of their houses. Scroll down to see all the entries and vote for the ones that made you go ‘aww…’!
#1 Sunbathing Buddies
Image source: xkreiosx
#2
Image source: unknown
#3 Warm Ray Of Light!
Image source: kimberleykitty
#4 When the sun hits your spot just right
Image source: 1991Kira
#5 This Picture Of My Cat Oliver Enjoying The Spring Sun Is Just Melting My Heart
Image source: NanoFloofs
#6 Even When It’s Cold Outside He Just Loves The Sun
Image source: hlllzbth
#7 Shielding My Eyes From All The Haters
Image source: mushuweenie
#8
Image source: Luis Antonio Hernandez
#9 Paco Sunbathing. Normal Sploot vs. Fabulous Sploot
Image source: hezan00b
#10 My dog looks like she is glowing because she loves laying on this one spot where the sun shines straight through a tiny window
Image source: walkerspider
#11 This Is My Staffie Benny. Benny Loves The Sun
Image source: AstaLawl
#12 Meet Cassius. Two Weeks Ago My Mom Found Him As A Stray, And Today I Found Him Sunbathing In My Kitchen
Image source: sirjessington
#13 The Feel Of That Sun On Ya Skin
Image source: bearthebratwurst
#14 Anyone else’s cat sunbathe like this?
Image source: BennyS199
#15 My Sister Recently Moved Out So Her Bedroom Is His Now. He Likes To Sit On The Bed And Sunbathe During The Day
Image source: necele
#16 I let Sonic out on the balcony. 5 min later this is what I see
Image source: sonic_and_skye
#17 Cat baskin in the sun
Image source: GallowBoob
#18
Image source: unknown
#19 My aunt’s dog loves to sunbath like this. Reminds me of a Rotisserie chicken
Image source: irochelle
#20 Old man dragon and Cleo the ki baskin away
Image source: leumasci
#21 Just All My Cats Sunbathing
Image source: PandaPanda311
#22
Image source: Maria Lucile
#23 Someone Is Truly Enjoying The Sun
Image source: Unicornglitteryblood
#24 Dex, making himself comfortable
Image source: tigsp75
#25
Image source: maomi_sjb
#26
Image source: Pattawat Prapassorakul
#27
Image source: unknown
#28 Finding all the sun spots to bask in
Image source: cavaboy_pluto
#29 Thinking about wormies
Image source: sunny.the.beardie
#30 Sun basking and nearly naked
Image source: bodhi_and_gus
